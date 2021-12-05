On the hunt for a home in Belle Glade? These houses are on the market

(Belle Glade, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belle Glade will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

280 Se 4Th Avenue, South Bay, 33493 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1955

A spacious single family home with an oversized yard. This cozy house is freshly painted inside and offers tiled floors around the house (except the bedrooms) and central air-conditioning. The master bedroom is huge and comes with complete materials to finish the walk-in closet. The living space provides plenty of space to entertain. Kitchen is equipped with premium appliances, which are newly purchased in 2020. There is a shed in the backyard with plenty of room to store equipment or gardening tools. This property is located in a quiet neighborhood and is walking distance to the library, park, Dollar General, Subway, and even the Post Office.

For open house information, contact Robert Ayrsman, Atlantic Florida Properties Inc at 561-713-1141

106 Sw 10Th Avenue, South Bay, 33493 3 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,216 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Investor special!2 house for the Price of one!Both Houses have Renters already in Place!They are month to month and would like to stay.

For open house information, contact Leonor Depaz, Partnership Realty Inc. at 561-355-0270

415 Se 2Nd Avenue, South Bay, 33493 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,241 Square Feet | Built in 1966

3/2 Home priced right. This is a must see home located in a great community. There is no HOA and has a nice yard for the kids. Perfect home for the family and plenty of space for pets.

For open house information, contact Leonor Depaz, Partnership Realty Inc. at 561-355-0270

242 Nw 3Rd Avenue, South Bay, 33493 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Well located home approximately .5 acres of land and +- 2000 sq ft of total building area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, den, office, dining and living room combination.beautiful hardwood floors, bright and airy through out. Great for entertaining and with plenty of space to grow.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth C Strehse, Casteland Real Estate Corp at 561-992-9739