ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

On the hunt for a home in Belle Glade? These houses are on the market

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 5 days ago

(Belle Glade, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belle Glade will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zARoz_0dEhlTYz00

280 Se 4Th Avenue, South Bay, 33493

2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1955

A spacious single family home with an oversized yard. This cozy house is freshly painted inside and offers tiled floors around the house (except the bedrooms) and central air-conditioning. The master bedroom is huge and comes with complete materials to finish the walk-in closet. The living space provides plenty of space to entertain. Kitchen is equipped with premium appliances, which are newly purchased in 2020. There is a shed in the backyard with plenty of room to store equipment or gardening tools. This property is located in a quiet neighborhood and is walking distance to the library, park, Dollar General, Subway, and even the Post Office.

For open house information, contact Robert Ayrsman, Atlantic Florida Properties Inc at 561-713-1141

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10750089)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0QsB_0dEhlTYz00

106 Sw 10Th Avenue, South Bay, 33493

3 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,216 Square Feet | Built in 1943

Investor special!2 house for the Price of one!Both Houses have Renters already in Place!They are month to month and would like to stay.

For open house information, contact Leonor Depaz, Partnership Realty Inc. at 561-355-0270

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10760028)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebLnC_0dEhlTYz00

415 Se 2Nd Avenue, South Bay, 33493

3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,241 Square Feet | Built in 1966

3/2 Home priced right. This is a must see home located in a great community. There is no HOA and has a nice yard for the kids. Perfect home for the family and plenty of space for pets.

For open house information, contact Leonor Depaz, Partnership Realty Inc. at 561-355-0270

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10761966)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RCJ0_0dEhlTYz00

242 Nw 3Rd Avenue, South Bay, 33493

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Well located home approximately .5 acres of land and +- 2000 sq ft of total building area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, den, office, dining and living room combination.beautiful hardwood floors, bright and airy through out. Great for entertaining and with plenty of space to grow.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth C Strehse, Casteland Real Estate Corp at 561-992-9739

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSFL-RX-10720889)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Belle Glade, FL
Belle Glade, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Dollar General#Subway#The Post Office#Partnership Realty Inc#Home#Hoa
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
124
Followers
566
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy