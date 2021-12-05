ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

More than 200 dead birds fell from the sky, hitting pedestrians and vehicles in Spain, reports say

By Bethany Dawson
 5 days ago

A picture taken on January 17, 2017, shows a murmuration of starlings in the sky of Pontevedra in northwestern Spain.

MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images

  • Over 200 dead starlings 'rained' from the sky in Ferrol in northwest Spain.
  • The birds hit those walking along the streets, as well as vehicles, local media reported.
  • The cause of the die-off is not yet known.

The gruesome sight of more than 200 dead birds falling from the sky shocked locals in northwestern Spain as officials investigated the grim phenomenon.

The local media outlet La Voz de Galicia describes the distressing scene, which occurred on Friday, of a flock of dead starlings falling from the sky, some hitting pedestrians and vehicles in Caranza, Ferrol.

The Spanish Ministry of Environment is now investigating the incident. Experts told La Voz de Galicia that an accident involving power line s could be the cause, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Initial counts found more than 200 dead birds, but later others were found in nearby hospital gardens — where the birds reportedly often rested for the night — and under cars.

Antonio Martínez, a resident in the area, told La Voz de Galicia that he heard a crash, which he thought was thunder. Later he looked outside to see his street strewn with dead birds.

In February 2020, about 100 starlings were found dead in Tarragona, in the Catalonia region, after a chemical plant leak.

A similar incident happened last year in Wales, where more than 200 dead starlings were found dead on a road.

The deaths were thought to be caused by the birds swooping down while flying in a large flock and accidentally hitting the ground.

November and December are the migratory periods for starlings, as they fly across Northern Europe to travel to the UK for winter, according to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 106

get over it .
5d ago

they need to check to see if something is in the air because right now Russia and China is wanting war. I would not put it past a poison being processed in the air.

Reply
35
Robert Frost
5d ago

Poor things. They suffered through 2020 with high hope that 2021 would turn things around. 2021 arrived and removed all hope. Even Santa looked at his naughty/nice list and decided to shut down the coal burning power plants because he was going to need all the coal to hand out Chrismas morning...

Reply(1)
14
HaPpYCaMpER
5d ago

A weapon..? Highly doubt these birds who can turn on a dime collectively hit the ground.

Reply
24
