House hunting in Wilmington? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Wilmington condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

3910 River Front Place, Wilmington, 28412 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Condominium | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Marsh and wooded views from this ground floor corner unit located in The Marshes at Rivers Edge. Walk inside to an open floor plan with spacious living room with a gas log fireplace. Unit trimmed out with wainscotting, crown molding, and a shiplap accent wall. Enjoy your morning coffee sitting outside on the screened porch with views of the woods/marsh. Lots of additional storage in the outside storage closet and large laundry/utility room attached to the kitchen with a breakfast bar. The views continue in the master suite which boasts a dual vanity, separate shower and whirlpool tub, and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy easy living with the HOA maintained community pool, exterior maintenance, water & sewer bills, master insurance and more in this well- maintained condo.

For open house information, contact Rob Hunoval, Gulf Stream Realty at 910-799-3001

4158 Breezewood Drive, Wilmington, 28412 2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Condominium | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1998

You will be delighted with this bright and well-maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath condominium home in Breezewood. The sought-after downstairs condominium has an open-designed floorplan, accentuated with arched doorways, light-tone plank flooring in the main living area, and a muted color palette. The kitchen boasts white cabinetry with new hardware, white appliances, and ample counter space. The spacious master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and is adjoined to its master bathroom, comprised of a double vanity, soaking tub, and separate shower. Other notable features include a wider entryway corridor, convenient access to greenspace, laundry room, screened porch, gas fireplace, two outside storage closets, and a new (2021) heating and air system. Breezewood is located in popular Midtown and is just two minutes from the Pointe at Barclay with Starbucks, fitness clubs, a 14-screen theater, and various dining options. Harris Teeter's flagship store is under construction just minutes away.

For open house information, contact Shane Register Team, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage-Midtown at 910-799-3435

3731 Saint Johns Court, Wilmington, 28403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Condominium | 853 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Well maintained 2BR/2BA condo in Park Place. This 2nd floor unit features a nice size living room area with sliders to the rear balcony, a dining area with a breakfast bar, a kitchen with a pantry closet, a master bedroom with a walk in closet and private bathroom, a second bedroom with a double closet, a second full bathroom, a laundry area and exterior storage closet. The living room, master bedroom and the balcony overlook the trees in the rear of the property adding privacy to this unit. After work relax at the community pool. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space. This home is located just minutes from Empie Park, the mall, shopping centers, movie theaters, downtown, medical facilities and area beaches. Tenant in place until the end of 2022. Tenants lease terms are to be honored.

For open house information, contact Scott L Gregory, RE/MAX Executive at 910-408-4750

1580 Honey Bee Lane, Wilmington, 28412 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,999 | Condominium | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Perfect opportunity for a primary residence or income producing property. Walk into the beautiful hardwood floors, and well maintained living space. One level living, end unit, vaulted ceilings, and open floor plan allow for plenty of space. Make life easy with an HOA that covers just about everything! Enjoy worry free parking with 2 assigned parking spaces. Just a short walk to the community pool. Bonus! The home is being sold fully furnished.

For open house information, contact Jay W Stokley, RE/MAX Essential at 910-777-2700