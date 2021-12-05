House hunt Altus: See what’s on the market now

(Altus, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Altus than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2104 Buffalo Lane, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,251 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful Home!!! Built in 2018 this 4 bedroom 2 bath home is awesome and ready for you. Stepping through the front door you enter an open concept Livingroom and kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. Wood look ceramic tile in the living room and kitchen. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel gas range, stainless side by side refrigerator and stainless microwave/vent hood. Split floor plan. Recessed ceilings in the Livingroom, Kitchen and main bedroom. The back door leads to a covered patio perfect for grilling and privacy fenced backyard. This home is very energy efficient and easy to heat and cool.

904 Sheryl Lane, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Very nice home in very desirable neighborhood!! This beautiful home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, Formal Dining, Breakfast Niche & open concept Living area. All new interior paint including trim. New updated light fixtures in the common areas. Plantation blinds thru out the home. Fireplace w/ gas logs. Kitchen features a large amount of cabinets & counter space. Awesome space for a coffee bar if desired. Stainless appliances including an electric stove, DW, built-in microwave, refrigerator & stylish vent hood. Large primary En-Suite w/ a pan ceiling, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Walk-in closet features a pass thru cabinet to laundry room. Ceiling fans. Front guest room with vaulted ceiling & architectural style window. All guest rooms have good sized closets. Carpeted bedrooms & Living, wood in Entry & tile in Baths, Kitchen & Laundry. Cellar in 2 car garage floor. Backyard has a wood privacy fence & good sized covered patio. Landscaping and gutters in front yard. Call to view!

1140 Hickory Street, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Two story home with large rooms , two bedrooms down stairs and large bedroom with bath up stairs. all appliances remain with the propery. Large storage shed in back yard stays. Home has thermo pane windows and central heat and air. garage has been enclosed to a dinning area, a office/room and a laundry room.

502 W Broadway Street, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $86,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Investment property located on West Broadway. The main house is a 2156 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. There are 2 other 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartments that will come with this property. Please call listing agent to scheduled a showing appointment.

