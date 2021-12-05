Check out these houses for sale in Radford

(RADFORD, VA) Looking for a house in Radford? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

500 Downey Street, Radford, 24141 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to own a rental unit at Radford University, or to live efficiently as the owner occupant! Situated on a large, fenced in lot just one block to campus and a short walk from downtown Radford, this sweet cottage is in the perfect location. Take note of the freshly painted exterior and new energy efficient windows as you walk up the path to the front entrance. The charming covered front porch is ideal for enjoying time outdoors. Step inside to find beautiful hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and spacious rooms. You will love the roomy kitchen with its abundance of counter space and cabinetry. It has everything you need, including a washer and dryer! An oversized detached garage provides tons of storage space. Being in such a desirable location, this adorable property will go fast, so don’t miss out! Make your appointment to see it right away!

6614 Teeth Of The Dog Drive, Radford, 24141 4 Beds 4 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,601 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This beautiful, one-level home sits on a premium lot overlooking the historic New River and Pete Dye River Course. The house was built with attention to detail, and the owner made numerous upgrades over many "similar" homes in the community. Bright, airy, and open describe this home nicely. 9' ceilings on the main floor and basement allow you to breathe creates a fantastic feeling. The owners did a fantastic job with their choices of flooring, color palette, and other finishes in the home. The kitchen is a dream for anyone who cooks often. The bathrooms are updated with tiled tub surrounds and showers. Three large bedrooms and 2.5 baths adorn the main floor, while downstairs, you'll find a finished family room, 4th bedroom, full bath, and office. Walking on the back deck, you'll immediately be paralyzed by the view overlooking the river and course. The owners opted for an enclosed area on the back deck to enjoy the view no matter the weather. There is definitely value in buying a n

1315 Mud Pike Rd, Christiansburg, 24073 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,035 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Come See this Unique Property Zoned both Commercial and Residential. Lots of Potential and Opportunity for Investors, Businesses or 1st Time Home Buyers. Prime Location in Close Proximity to I81, on a Level Corner Lot. Elementary School : ChristiansburgMiddle School : ChristiansburgHigh School : Christiansburg

3300 Springview Drive, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $123,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,647 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Very Affordable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Double Wide Home in the Auburn School District. This Property is Conviently Located Between Radford and Christiansburg. The Home Offers an Open Layout, with a Huge Master Bedroom and a Large Master Bathroom, Complete with a Soaking Tub and a Stand up Shower. The Home has a Large Back Deck. The Heat Pump, Architectural Shingle Roof and Water Heater are less than 5 Years Old. Come Check out this Home Today, it won't Last Long...

