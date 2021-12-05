Take a look at these homes for sale in Belen

(Belen, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belen. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1021 Gabaldon Road, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in 2003

You've got to see this incredible property to see what it all has to offer. The home is situated on 2 acres and is move in ready with new paint and carpet. There is a bonus room with a separate entrance that can be used for a 4th bedroom or hobby room or additional living space. Other features include slate tile flooring, efficient kitchen with granite counter tops, large walk in pantry. Oversized garage, arena, pasture with covered shelter and a 40x50 insulated metal shop and many out buildings.

For open house information, contact Bricena K Aragon, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

1032 W Gilbert Avenue, Belen, 87002 2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Upgraded new floors, remodeled kitchen, new paint. Nice backyard with garden and grass area. In law headquarters attached to one car garage and storage room. Nice landscaping front yard located in quiet neighborhood. Get your home today!

For open house information, contact Salvador Sisneros, EXP Realty LLC at 505-554-3873

12 Guinea Lane, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Have the best of both worlds with this custom home on 1 acre in the country, with Los Lunas and I-25 access just minutes away. Located on a dead end road, gives privacy to this beautifully built home. Kitchen opens up to dining and living area. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has walk in closets in each bedroom with 2 walk in closets located in primary bathroom off of the Owners suite. With custom touches everywhere, this home is a must see. Make your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Bridget Archuleta, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

2611 Paseo Arbolado, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,078 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Ground-set double-wide with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious living room, country kitchen and split master suite. Cathedral ceilings throughout. It has a covered patio, shed and fenced back yard.Repairs almost complete. **Kitchen granite counters on order**

For open house information, contact Clarissa Chavez-Rivera, Gerald Chavez Realty Inc at 505-865-4671