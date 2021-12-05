House-hunt Bainbridge: What’s on the market

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Bainbridge listings:

119 Laurel Lane, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Summerwood subdivision. Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances. Is an open, split floor plan. The owner's bedroom will have a separate tiled shower, walk-in closet, double vanities. The exterior of the home is have hardy board and vinyl and a covered front porch. Wonderful patio off the rear of the house.

For open house information, contact Gail Long, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

171 Riverchase Drive, Bainbridge, 39819 5 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Don't miss this 5 bedroom home in the wonderful Riverchase Subdivision. The house features an open floor plan in the living, dining, and kitchen areas. There's a spacious bedroom/bonus room just off of the kitchen/dining/living area. The kitchen was updated in 2020 and offers maple countertops, island with seating area, stainless appliances, double oven range, and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and bath with double vanities and shower. The back deck is attached to a screened room that's great for grilling and gathering with friends and family. The back yard is enclosed with a wooden privacy fence. There's also a storage shed and detached 24'x26' two car garage/shop. The home is wired to accept generator power. For safety, there are motion lights around the eave of the home. The home is in a walkable neighborhood that's convenient to the Flint River, Bainbridge Country Club, recreational facilities, and within close proximity to all that Bainbridge has to offer.

For open house information, contact Rollins Miller, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

180 Hewett Bundy Drive, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $569,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,464 Square Feet | Built in 2006

ON LAKE TIME! Make this piece of paradise your next home away from home. This impeccably maintained log cabin, designed by Flint River Log Homes, sits on 1.5 acres on the gorgeous Lake Seminole. As soon as you step foot in the front door, all your stress will go out the door! The entryway and living room boast 24- foot ceilings, with pine from top to bottom. The open floor plan allows for family and friends to gather over fresh caught fish for dinner, and then cozy up next to the wood burning fireplace with a cup of coffee and dessert. With a first floor master that expands the entire width of the home, you'll find plenty of room to host family and friends. As incredible as this home is, you won't want to miss what the outdoors have to offer. Enjoy the sunrise from your screened in porch, or head on down to the 29'x32' dock where your adventure begins. Whether you're looking to take it easy and cast a line, or be a little more adventurous and go water skiing, your 12'x27' boat slip/lift will make any adventure a breeze. The property also has an 8'x10' storage shed to store all of your lake side necessities. New HVAC unit was installed in October 2020. Escape from the hustle and bustle and call this gem your own! Call your favorite realtor today for a showing.

For open house information, contact Rebekah Hoenstine, The Avenues Real Estate Partners, LLC at 229-236-7355

1103 Evans Street, Bainbridge, 39819 2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Very efficient 2br/1ba home that's right in the middle of town. New flooring and paint. Close to restaurants, hospital/medical care, and everything else Bainbridge has to offer.

For open house information, contact Rollins Miller, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837