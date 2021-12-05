Condo-hunt Brownsville: See what’s on the market now

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Brownsville or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

305 Calle Amistosa, Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Condominium | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1981

*Open floor plan condo *Private covered patio *2 assigned parking spaces. *On-Site Management *Community pool *tennis courts. *HOA's include water, trash, exterior maintenance

4601 Carmen Ave., Rancho Viejo, 78575 2 Beds 3 Baths | $135,000 | Condominium | 1,337 Square Feet | Built in 1982

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!! CONDO LOCATED AT THE BEAUTIFUL RANCHO VIEJO COUNTRY CLUB FULLY FURNISHED The interior features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, ceramic tile & laminate flooring throughout. All appliances, furniture and decor convey, beautiful kitchen and amazing fireplace for those cold & cozy nights. All windows has a beautiful Plantation Shutters. Exterior features private patio and an outdoor storage closet, there are 2 common swimming pools in the complex for those hot summer days. HOA INCLUDES: Water, Trash, 2 Pools, maintenance of the grounds, pool and exterior, sewer, fumigation of the grounds, gardening and manager. SELLERS ARE LICENSED REAL ESTATE AGENTS IN TEXAS.

2950 Mcallen Rd., Brownsville, 78520 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Condominium | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story condo in a gated community. This condo features an open concept living space that allows for entertaining and comes with a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. Kitchen appliances, Washer and Dryer included however is dependent on offer! The downstairs principle bedroom has a large closet and french doors leading to the secluded patio. Upstairs you will find 2 large bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom and large closets. This condo is gated with 24hr surveillance and a guard at the front gate. Perfectly located in one of Brownsville's beautiful subdivisions off of Morrison Rd. just minutes from Pablo Kisel, Walmart, Sunrise Mall and many more shops and restaurants.

2901 Central Blvd., Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Condominium | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths Condominium, Remodeled in 2017 , Exquisite kitchen with Quartz Counter top, ,Brand New Kitchen Cabinets, Recessed Mood Dimming Lights LED , All New floors ( Wood Laminate Life Proof), Both Showers Remodeled, Operational Wood Burning Chimney, This Condominium comes with Lots of Storage, Inside and Out , 2 Walking Closets on Master Bath, Extra Utility Closet on Patio, 2 Private Balconies .Very Centrally located, , close to Mall ,Freeway, Space X lunching area just a few minutes away, , Beautiful Lush Tropical Landscaping, Property also has Great Pool to relax Enjoy nature and a natural Resaca, Location! Location! Location!

