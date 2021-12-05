House-hunt Alexandria: What’s on the market

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Alexandria area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Alexandria area:

3312 S Carneva Acres Ne, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Welcome to Carneva Acres. This unique home has so much love and care put into it and offers an abundance of natural light. It also features Tongue and Groove Vaulted Ceiling, Gorgeous Views from every Room, main floor laundry as well as bathrooms on all three levels. This Cozy Charmer has so much potential for adding on a main floor owner's suite or another large deck off dining room. Maybe both?? The large yard allows for a wonderful garden or possible shed. The double stall garage is sheetrocked and insulated above ceiling. The loft above allows for additional space to finish off. Think office or studio! All the expensive items have been taken care of. Call for your private tour today. You will not be disappointed. Agent and Buyer to verify all measurements.

282 Agnes Boulevard Nw, Alexandria, 56308 6 Beds 6 Baths | $890,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,126 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Consider the options with this spectacular property on the north side of our growing community. This could function beautifully as a bed and breakfast, VRBO or planned unit development to generate income with plenty of room to live onsite & host those large gatherings. The spanish mission style det motorhome garage was designed to be split into 3-2 story apartments if you choose. Addl 4.62+/-adjoining acres available for development. This property was designed for grand entertaining & future development in mind with expansive outdoor patios, outdoor kitchen, professionally landscaped grounds & stunning panoramic views of the lakes. Boasting 6 bedrooms & 6 bathrooms to include what could be a separate granny flat as well as a separate full apartment (Instant income) & a luxurious owners suite. Let's not forget to mention the grand entrance, custom cherry kitchen & butlers pantry, wet bar & office, formal & informal dining, cozy living room with fireplace & 800+feet on Lake Agnes!

5601 County Road 21 Sw, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,316 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Tucked away on 6 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds-this meticulously maintained custom built 4 Bedroom home will not disappoint. Exquisite Craftsmanship, Swedberg Cabinetry throughout, Panoramic Views from every room, Living Rm/gas fireplace, Formal & Informal Dining room, Generous kitchen/walk in pantry, Custom Office, mud room, morning room/3 season porch & deck access, Upper level Owners suite plus 2bdrms, distance learning & sitting areas, large laundry, Lower level Entertainment/Den/Media room, Fitness Area & walk-out to exposed aggregate patio. Complementing the home is a 4,000 sq ft Shed with wood burning & in-floor heat, knotty pine lofted storage area, another office, bathroom & kitchenette, oversized workshop, plus air conditioned living quarters! Plenty of Indoor and Outdoor spaces to enjoy!

4030 Rosewood Lane Se, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 3 Baths | $438,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Burgen Sunrise, one of the most desirable developments in our community right now, and this home does not disappoint. Over 2,200 sq/ft of high-quality construction. In-floor heat throughout the home and the oversized triple garage. The garage offers a high-end finished floor and recessed workshop/storage area. Everything on one level, no steps inside or out. Two large separate living spaces, walk-out patio/entertaining area, fireplace, custom cabinetry, enormous center island ideal for entertaining, and pantry. Generous owner’s suite offers a large walk-in closet and private bathroom. A lot of thought has gone into the design and floor plan, you will love the attention to detail. Irrigation system and manicured yard. This home is centrally located to either end of Alexandria, schools, shopping, churches, clinic, and the list goes on. It’s the full package!!

