Check out these houses for sale in Walterboro

504 Thompson Street, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,920 Square Feet | Built in 1950

The wait is over! Every room has been renovated, updated, and improved. With a unique floor plan, open spaces, built-in cabinets and shelves, this home truly stands out. Over 2920 sqft three bedroom two full baths in the home, and a full bath off the 600 sqft, sun room. Walking in from the large columned front porch, you'll love the open floor plan. Enjoy meals in the breakfast nook with in the wall cabinets.

For open house information, contact Tim Holt, Excel Real Estate at 843-996-4931

100 Lakeside Drive, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,105 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This well-maintained home is move-in ready, offers 1,105 Sq. Ft., living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. New flooring has been installed in through-out the entire house. There is a screen porch on the back of the house that opens to the nicely landscaped back yard, with a fire pit area to sit and enjoy cool nights while entertaining family and friends. The storage building in the back yard will convey with the sale of the house. Looking to entertain the children, a play park is on the same street as the home. Located just minutes to shopping, area schools, doctor's offices, hospital, and Historic Downtown Walterboro. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Robin Harrison, Carolina Homes & Land Realty, LLC at 843-539-4444

474 Hampton Street, Walterboro, 29488 5 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,553 Square Feet | Built in 1889

Heart of the Historic District! Walterboro's 474 Hampton Street defines Southern Charm. Century-old , protected, Live Oak Trees are draped in Spanish Moss. A Grand Oak graces the approach to this three-story White Colonial home. White Ionic, symmetrical columns support the tiled Southern Front Porch, heartily welcoming visitors. Built by Lewis Fripp in 1889, the Fripp family were Plantation Owners from Charleston that used their Walterboro Home to escape Summer's heat. Today this grand home boasts modern amenities while hearkening back to graceful, bygone eras. Fireplaces make almost every room cozy, yet elegant. Wood floors flow throughout the home. The first floor offers soaring 12-foot Ceilings and 9-foot Ceilings grace the other floors. This historic home was designed for gracious

For open house information, contact Victoria Culpepper, C-21 Girardeau Realty & Const at 843-549-7512

107 Harper Street, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,221 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautifully remodeled home in the Heart of Downtown Walterboro! This home features hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The property is partially fenced in and has a large 16x10 shed that will also convey. Priced to sell AS IS.

For open house information, contact Andrew Selvy, Agent Group Realty at 843-604-1158