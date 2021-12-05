ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Urban home ownership in Santa Rosa? These condos are on the market

(SANTA ROSA, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Santa Rosa condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Santa Rosa, pulled from our classifieds:

13 Avram, Rohnert Park, 94928

2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Condominium | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This is is a must see condo, located close to Sonoma State University. It has lots of amenities with a small HOA fee, including pool, outside maintenance, extra parking, and well kept grounds. Lots of special touches to make this cozy home your own. Close to shopping and businesses at a great price, this well maintained home is the perfect starter for a small family or students.

8201 Camino Colegio 129, Rohnert Park, 94928

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,022 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Gorgeous end unit condo situated in sunny Rohnert Park. Near Petaluma Premium Outlets, Graton Casino, Healdsberg, Russian River, and more. Enjoy all that wine country has to offer. This unique property offers 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom. Newer laminate flooring throughout. Newer washer and dryer inside. This unit comes with a one car garage and an additional one car port. Lots of closet space in bedrooms and nice size patio for outdoor eating.

