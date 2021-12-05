Check out these houses for sale in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Looking for a house in Shreveport? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Shreveport listings:

333 Berry Street, Bossier City, 71111 3 Beds 1 Bath | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 904 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Attention All Investors!! Great investment property for sale and as a package with 5,10 or up to 99 other properties! This home is currently rented for $775 a month. Do not disturb tenants. 5 Property Package for $191,500 with $3,350 monthly rent MLS #s 14709094, 14713930, 14713946, 14713953, 14713961. An Additional 5 Property Package for $160,000 with $3,100 monthly rent MLS # are 14714455, 14714459, 14714462, 14714464, 14714465. Call Listing agent for more details!

8310 E Wilderness Way, Shreveport, 71106 4 Beds 5 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,460 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Charming white two story home with beautiful mature oak tree in front just steps from Pierremont Oaks Tennis Club. This house is perfect for hosting with plenty of space for guest and the perfect layout for gatherings. Cool off in the pool or sip your favorite drink under the pergola to unwind after a long day. All carpeted areas of the house have brand new neutral carpet, most of the home has fresh paint. The roof was just replaced this year. This house has ample storage space throughout. Large bonus room, floor to ceiling windows in sunroom overlooking backyard oasis. This house is a must see. *Sellers are related to Co-List Ragan Terzia*

2648 Lyles Lane, Shreveport, 71118 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1969

New listing in the Southern Hills neighborhood! This 3 Bed 2 Bath home in Southern Hills just got Brand New Carpet laid in the Living Room and 2 of the bedrooms this week! The house is located just minutes from 3132, Bert Kouns, grocery stores, and many restaurants and shopping centers. The house also features an enclosed additional living room great for entertaining. The owner bought a brand new cooktop that is still packaged up and will stay with the house along with a refrigerator and microwave. Call now to schedule a showing!

231 Atkins Avenue, Shreveport, 71104 4 Beds 4 Baths | $492,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,941 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home with an additional large den or study, laundry access through master closet, wet bar, screened porch, and much more. Upstairs guest suite includes kitchen, DW, laundry, bathroom, and wet bar. The lovely cottage nestled in the back of the property is complete with outdoor grill, porch, and laundry. Step into the backyard oasis to enjoy the heated in-ground pool, hot tub, outdoor fireplace and sauna. The master bathroom boasts a bathtub with luxurious tile shower. Convenient laundry passthrough in the master closet. 5-burner range, commercial vent, and custom cabinetry. Updated plumbing and electrical throughout. Tankless water heaters in guest suites. Pella windows throughout.

