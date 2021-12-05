ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Check out these townhomes for sale in Hillsborough

Hillsborough News Alert
 5 days ago

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) These Hillsborough townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gC1Bz_0dEhlBv900

514 Watermill Way, Hillsborough, 27278

3 Beds 3 Baths | $327,420 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

The Lansing is one of our most popular townhomes! Entertain at the kitchen island beautiful cabinetry. The Primary Bath offers deluxe bath with separate shower and tub, water closet, and dual vanities. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Andrea Little D.R. Horton - Raleigh

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49727-495-49727-497270000-0074)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31kxas_0dEhlBv900

1 Grove Park Road, Durham, 27705

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Townhouse | 1,961 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Coming Soon!

For open house information, contact Lindsay Jackson, Keller Williams Realty at 919-676-0600

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2409358)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUSjz_0dEhlBv900

107 Twisted Oak Place, Durham, 27705

2 Beds 3 Baths | $239,500 | Townhouse | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Very nice townhouse in great area, wooded and somewhat secluded; Low Maintenance: HOA maintains the roof, exterior, grounds, landscaping. Easy commute to Duke, UNC, RTP. Community pool, tennis, clubhouse, pond and walking trail close by. Back deck feels private with wooded view.

For open house information, contact Tom Meyers, Fathom Realty NC, LLC at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2420186)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xqTVV_0dEhlBv900

502 Watermill Way, Hillsborough, 27278

3 Beds 3 Baths | $327,420 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

The Lansing is one of our most popular townhomes! Entertain at the kitchen island beautiful cabinetry. The Primary Bath offers deluxe bath with separate shower and tub, water closet, and dual vanities. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Andrea Little D.R. Horton - Raleigh

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-49727-495-49727-497270000-0068)

Hillsborough, NC
