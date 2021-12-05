Check out these townhomes for sale in Hillsborough

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) These Hillsborough townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

514 Watermill Way, Hillsborough, 27278 3 Beds 3 Baths | $327,420 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

The Lansing is one of our most popular townhomes! Entertain at the kitchen island beautiful cabinetry. The Primary Bath offers deluxe bath with separate shower and tub, water closet, and dual vanities. Smart home package included!

For open house information, contact Andrea Little D.R. Horton - Raleigh

1 Grove Park Road, Durham, 27705 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Townhouse | 1,961 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Coming Soon!

For open house information, contact Lindsay Jackson, Keller Williams Realty at 919-676-0600

107 Twisted Oak Place, Durham, 27705 2 Beds 3 Baths | $239,500 | Townhouse | 1,290 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Very nice townhouse in great area, wooded and somewhat secluded; Low Maintenance: HOA maintains the roof, exterior, grounds, landscaping. Easy commute to Duke, UNC, RTP. Community pool, tennis, clubhouse, pond and walking trail close by. Back deck feels private with wooded view.

For open house information, contact Tom Meyers, Fathom Realty NC, LLC at 888-455-6040

502 Watermill Way, Hillsborough, 27278 3 Beds 3 Baths | $327,420 | Townhouse | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in None

