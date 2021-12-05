ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homes for sale in Defuniak Springs: New listings

(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Defuniak Springs area:

2196 Spring Lake Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433

2 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2020

JUST REDUCED! Quintessential lakefront cottage that will provide you and your family a relaxing weekend getaway. The design, finishes, and structural integrity of this quaint and charming new construction is unrivaled. The gorgeous lot offers a perfect grade, capturing a spectacular vista across Spring Lake. This opportunity is being offered furnished and includes the pontoon boat that is moored at the property's dock. The garage is heated and cooled, and the home's electric bills are minimal, as spray foam was utilized the insulate the home and garage. Please inquire for further details. Showings are by advanced appointment only, all of which shall be accompanied by the listing agent(s).

For open house information, contact John Paul Somers, Somers & Company at 850-654-7777

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors.

379 Florence Dr, Defuniak Springs, 32433

5 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Nestled in the community of Juniper Lake Estates on over an acre, this home offers a metal roof (2018) and a wonderful In-Law suite, or income producing Airbnb/long term rental opportunity with a fully fenced back yard and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The bonus space is located above the garage and has it's own private entrance as well as a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The climate controlled garage is divided into 2 separate areas providing a great space for a home gym, office, playroom or additional bedroom. The galley-style kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, electric cooktop stove, fridge with ice and water dispenser and a built-in microwave. The living room has vaulted ceilings giving for a nice spacious feel and crown moldin Nestled in the community of Juniper Lake Estates on over an acre, this home offers a metal roof (2018) and a wonderful In-Law suite, or income producing Airbnb/long term rental opportunity with a fully fenced back yard and new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. The bonus space is located above the garage and has it's own private entrance as well as a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The climate controlled garage is divided into 2 separate areas providing a great space for a home gym, office, playroom or additional bedroom. The galley-style kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops, mosaic tile backsplash, electric cooktop stove, fridge with ice and water dispenser and a built-in microwave. The living room has vaulted ceilings giving for a nice spacious feel and crown molding. You'll also enjoy the neutral color palette throughout the home as well. The primary suite is suitable for a King-size bed and the bathroom has a shower/tub combo and 2 walk-in closets.

For open house information, contact GREYSON CALHOUN, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY GULF COAST at 850-471-5000

Copyright © 2021 Pensacola Association of REALTORS.

39 Will Kelly Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This affordable 3 BR, 1 bath in city limits would make a great 1st home or rental. 1/2 Ac+ fenced lot with home and 75' on Will Kelly Ave. There is also apx. 220' frontage on Constitution Ave. Potentially build up to 3 additional homes on this property (would need to verify with City of Defuniak Planning Dept).

For open house information, contact Tammy S Kendziorski, Team Walton Real Estate Professionals at 850-951-4899

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors.

Lot 26 E Dogwood Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,285 | Single Family Residence | 1,381 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This new construction home is one of a kind! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home and will feature vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. The master bedroom will have trey ceilings while one of the guest bedrooms will have a vaulted ceiling. The electric fireplace in the living room with give the perfect sense of coziness in the winter months. The kitchen will feature a breakfast bar and granite countertops. There is a two car garage with a storage room. This home will also feature brick on all four sides of the home.

For open house information, contact Kialea B Madden, Southern Choice Properties Llc at 850-951-4828

Copyright © 2021 Emerald Coast Association of Realtors.

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

