Middle East

Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Tehran for Two-Day Visit - ISNA

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) - Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad is due in Tehran on...

www.usnews.com

WRAL

Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

CAIRO — Israel's foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt's president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and the country's foreign minister, Sameh Shokry,...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Macron hails Scholz as Europe's new power couple meets

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the German leader met his key EU and NATO allies. Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he had seen "a convergence of views, a desire to have our countries work together, and a firm and determined belief in Europe... which we will need in the months and years ahead".
POLITICS
#Isna#Tehran#Syrian#Reuters#Isna News Agency#Iranian#Dubai Newsroom
BBC

Isabel dos Santos: Angolan billionaire hit with US visa restrictions

The US will deny entry to Isabel dos Santos, once said to be Africa's richest woman, for "involvement in significant corruption". Her name appears on a list released by the State Department of people accused of corruption and who are facing sanctions. Ms Dos Santos, 48, is the daughter of...
ECONOMY
thedrive

Australia Has Had Enough Of Its Dysfunctional MRH90 Helicopters

In an ironic twist, the MRH90 will be superseded by a modern version of the Black Hawk it was supposed to replace. The sorry saga of the NHIndustries MRH90 battlefield utility helicopter in Australian military service is seemingly coming to an abrupt end. The helicopter, known to the Australian Army as the Taipan, after a deadly venomous snake, has proven to be impossible to operate effectively and the government has instead decided to look at replacing it with the UH-60M Black Hawk. Ironically, it was older Black Hawks, among other types, that the MRH90 had originally been intended to supersede, but the program has never been far from trouble since service entry in 2007.
MILITARY
Country
Syria
Place
Dubai
Middle East
BBC

How the West invited China to eat its lunch

There were two events in late 2001 that shook the axis of the world. The world was preoccupied with the immediate aftermath of 9/11. But exactly three months later, on 11 December, the World Trade Organization (WTO) was at the centre of an event that was to cast as strong a shadow over the 21st century, changing more people's lives and livelihoods around the world than the attacks on America.
CHINA
The Independent

New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as both nations are making efforts towards the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine The leaders spoke in a joint news conference in Paris, during Scholz's first visit abroad after his coalition government was sworn in earlier in the week. The German Chancellor is then heading to Brussels to meet with European Union and NATO officials. The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent...
POLITICS
UPI News

G7 meets to present united front against Russian aggression

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Members of the G7 gathered in Britain on Saturday in an effort to present a united front against Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to galvanize support from participants from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan to discourage Russia from taking military action on its neighbor, which was part of the old Soviet Union.
POLITICS
UPI News

On This Day: Germany, Italy declare war on U.S.

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1816, Indiana joined the United States as its 19th state. In 1936, Britain's King Edward VIII abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson. His brother succeeded to the throne as King George VI. In 1941, four days after Japan...
POLITICS

