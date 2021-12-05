Syrian Foreign Minister Arrives in Tehran for Two-Day Visit - ISNA

In an ironic twist, the MRH90 will be superseded by a modern version of the Black Hawk it was supposed to replace. The sorry saga of the NHIndustries MRH90 battlefield utility helicopter in Australian military service is seemingly coming to an abrupt end. The helicopter, known to the Australian Army as the Taipan, after a deadly venomous snake, has proven to be impossible to operate effectively and the government has instead decided to look at replacing it with the UH-60M Black Hawk. Ironically, it was older Black Hawks, among other types, that the MRH90 had originally been intended to supersede, but the program has never been far from trouble since service entry in 2007.

MILITARY ・ 16 HOURS AGO