Homes for sale in Morgan City: New listings

3761 Fifth Street, Berwick, 70342 3 Beds 1 Bath | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1950

OWNER FINANCE OPTION! CALL TODAY FOR DETAILS! MOTIVATED SELLER! Located in the Berwick School District! Add Your Special Touch to Make this Home Perfect for any Family! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has great potential with living room, separate den, spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and outside access to the patio/deck, large rear yard and much more. Some updated flooring but needs a little TLC. Great Investment Opportunity! Great Place to Make it Your Home!

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

1061 Susan Court, Stephensville, 70380 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Waterfront property in beautiful neighborhood with open floorplan. Livingroom includes a wood burning fireplace with stone mantelpiece and a Cathedral Ceiling with exposed beams, large pantry and closet space, new driveway with grating inside concrete. Garage once doubled as a kitchenette and has Sectional doors on each side. Great for entertaining guests. Commercial Vinyl bulkhead with tiebacks 2.5' apart, 20'x16' shed with outdoor storage area behind. Appx sqft total area unknown.

For open house information, contact SAMANTHA N LAWRENCE, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

1009 Karen Court, Morgan City, 70380 3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom waterfront home is situated on a large lot with amazing panoramic waterfront views. It has been tastefully renovated with fresh interior paint , new vinyl plank flooring, and stainless appliances. The open-concept kitchen and living space is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The luxurious master suite has floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the water, and features double vanities, large whirlpool tub, and huge walk-in closet. Take in one of the many incredible sunsets on your large wrap-around screened-in porch and watch the ducks and pelicans frolic in your backyard. Rear yard access allows for boat or camper parking. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood with the best views on the water, this home is sure to go fast!

For open house information, contact Diane McCann, St. Mary Realty Co. at 985-395-2631

117 Ledoux Circle, Patterson, 70392 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Seller Paying $2,500.00 towards Buyers Closing Costs and $5,400.00 for Lifetime Foundation Warranty through Closing! This Charming, Spacious Home has many great features that include, but not limited to, an extra living room that is perfect for the 4th bedroom/game room/den, 3 or 4 bedrooms, dining area, carport, rear yard access, fenced rear yard, covered patio and storage shed with Electricity. Move in Ready and perfect for your family. Schedule to View Today! MUST HAVE PRE-APPROVAL TO SCHEDULE SHOWING.

For open house information, contact Calyn Welch, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878