ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Homes for sale in Morgan City: New listings

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MORGAN CITY, LA) Looking for a house in Morgan City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Morgan City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hSR15_0dEhl4pJ00

3761 Fifth Street, Berwick, 70342

3 Beds 1 Bath | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1950

OWNER FINANCE OPTION! CALL TODAY FOR DETAILS! MOTIVATED SELLER! Located in the Berwick School District! Add Your Special Touch to Make this Home Perfect for any Family! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has great potential with living room, separate den, spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and outside access to the patio/deck, large rear yard and much more. Some updated flooring but needs a little TLC. Great Investment Opportunity! Great Place to Make it Your Home!

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11018125)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCiux_0dEhl4pJ00

1061 Susan Court, Stephensville, 70380

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Waterfront property in beautiful neighborhood with open floorplan. Livingroom includes a wood burning fireplace with stone mantelpiece and a Cathedral Ceiling with exposed beams, large pantry and closet space, new driveway with grating inside concrete. Garage once doubled as a kitchenette and has Sectional doors on each side. Great for entertaining guests. Commercial Vinyl bulkhead with tiebacks 2.5' apart, 20'x16' shed with outdoor storage area behind. Appx sqft total area unknown.

For open house information, contact SAMANTHA N LAWRENCE, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY 455-0100 at 504-455-0100

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2313998)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcMVF_0dEhl4pJ00

1009 Karen Court, Morgan City, 70380

3 Beds 2 Baths | $255,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom waterfront home is situated on a large lot with amazing panoramic waterfront views. It has been tastefully renovated with fresh interior paint , new vinyl plank flooring, and stainless appliances. The open-concept kitchen and living space is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The luxurious master suite has floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the water, and features double vanities, large whirlpool tub, and huge walk-in closet. Take in one of the many incredible sunsets on your large wrap-around screened-in porch and watch the ducks and pelicans frolic in your backyard. Rear yard access allows for boat or camper parking. Situated in a family-friendly neighborhood with the best views on the water, this home is sure to go fast!

For open house information, contact Diane McCann, St. Mary Realty Co. at 985-395-2631

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11031660)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZS7E_0dEhl4pJ00

117 Ledoux Circle, Patterson, 70392

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Seller Paying $2,500.00 towards Buyers Closing Costs and $5,400.00 for Lifetime Foundation Warranty through Closing! This Charming, Spacious Home has many great features that include, but not limited to, an extra living room that is perfect for the 4th bedroom/game room/den, 3 or 4 bedrooms, dining area, carport, rear yard access, fenced rear yard, covered patio and storage shed with Electricity. Move in Ready and perfect for your family. Schedule to View Today! MUST HAVE PRE-APPROVAL TO SCHEDULE SHOWING.

For open house information, contact Calyn Welch, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10855301)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Morgan City, LA
Morgan City, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City Dispatch

Morgan City, LA
212
Followers
518
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgan City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy