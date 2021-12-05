ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Campbellsville

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(Campbellsville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Campbellsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMORT_0dEhkuRx00

1588 Sanders Road, Campbellsville, 42718

4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Farm | 2,006 Square Feet | Built in 2000

COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! The views are awesome! Beautiful Brick home located in the HEART OF KY! Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. PRIVACY! The home has recent upgrades to include floor covering, paint, and more. It features a large charming den/dining area. The safe does stay with the home! The cute kitchen has ample cabinet space with an awesome island (microwave not included). Spacious laundry room that is in basement but there is a hook up for laundry on main floor. All bedrooms are spacious. Dream size master bedroom with walk in closet. Kitchen has a breakfast area with perfect setting views from windows. Perfect deck wrapped around the side to partial back entrance. Picture perfect pond area! Fishing for bluegill and catfish. Outside enjoy coffee on the covered back deck, also has a total of 2 single carports and a double carport, shed and storage building. The full basement is roomy with stove. Basement is set up with a small kitchen type area and the basement is a walk out to the nice patio. Basement has tons of potential. Wooded area with a creek so peaceful. There is also a small greenhouse that comes with the home! So much to love with this property! A a must-see. Data believed correct but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify data prior to offer.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Smith, RHONDA SMITH REALTY INC at 270-789-8570

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10058699)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAf1k_0dEhkuRx00

1007 Dutton Creek Road, Campbellsville, 42718

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This property has a park like setting featuring a 1654 sqft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with 2 car detached garage on 2 acres. This lovely home sits on a permanent foundation, features a large master suite with a walk in closet, open concept living room, kitchen, dining room comes with nice size pantry, large deck on back and side porch off of laundry room. A detached two car garage, two sheds and a gazebo, on this beautifully landscaped two acre lot, all within minutes of town.

For open house information, contact Jill Pruyear, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group at 606-678-4663

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20122546)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSAlE_0dEhkuRx00

114 Spring Meadow Circle, Campbellsville, 42718

4 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Mobile Home | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Just minute from Green River Lake!! 2007 Double Wide Mobile home on permanent foundation. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, fireplace, open floor plan, with split bedroom layout! Premium vinyl plank flooring and carpet. 18x30 detached, enclosed carport! 12x12 utility shed and a 10x50 back deck Covered front porch and only 1.7 miles from Green River Marina!

For open house information, contact Lisa Kearnes, EXIT REALTY BLUEGRASS at 270-789-8879

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10058994)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKUQ3_0dEhkuRx00

2605 Moss Road, Campbellsville, 42718

4 Beds 5 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,246 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Don't miss this custom Amish built home situated on 4 acres! 4 beds/3.5 baths, 5246 sq ft. Walk through the massive French style doors to the gorgeous hand laid Turkish travertine floors. Find a beautifully designed kitchen with granite and marble counter tops throughout, an enormous first floor master suite and a sunroom with gorgeous views. Upstairs you will find 3 generously sized bedrooms and a walk-in attic space for storage. The walkout basement could make an excellent in-law suite with its own kitchen and bath. With an oversized two car garage. Located just 20 minutes from Green River Lake and 38 Miles from the two new Ford battery plants being built in Glendale KY. An additional 52+/- acres is also available for purchase. Please call for additional information.

For open house information, contact Kory Lester, RE/MAX Creative Realty at 502-570-5800

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20125661)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Campbellsville, KY
City
Ford, KY
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Welcome Home#Catfish#Country Living#Bedrooms 3#Rhonda Smith Realty Inc
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville, KY
216
Followers
545
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy