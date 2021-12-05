Take a look at these homes for sale in Campbellsville

(Campbellsville, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Campbellsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1588 Sanders Road, Campbellsville, 42718 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Farm | 2,006 Square Feet | Built in 2000

COUNTRY LIVING AT ITS BEST! The views are awesome! Beautiful Brick home located in the HEART OF KY! Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths. PRIVACY! The home has recent upgrades to include floor covering, paint, and more. It features a large charming den/dining area. The safe does stay with the home! The cute kitchen has ample cabinet space with an awesome island (microwave not included). Spacious laundry room that is in basement but there is a hook up for laundry on main floor. All bedrooms are spacious. Dream size master bedroom with walk in closet. Kitchen has a breakfast area with perfect setting views from windows. Perfect deck wrapped around the side to partial back entrance. Picture perfect pond area! Fishing for bluegill and catfish. Outside enjoy coffee on the covered back deck, also has a total of 2 single carports and a double carport, shed and storage building. The full basement is roomy with stove. Basement is set up with a small kitchen type area and the basement is a walk out to the nice patio. Basement has tons of potential. Wooded area with a creek so peaceful. There is also a small greenhouse that comes with the home! So much to love with this property! A a must-see. Data believed correct but not guaranteed. Buyer to verify data prior to offer.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Smith, RHONDA SMITH REALTY INC at 270-789-8570

1007 Dutton Creek Road, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,624 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This property has a park like setting featuring a 1654 sqft, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with 2 car detached garage on 2 acres. This lovely home sits on a permanent foundation, features a large master suite with a walk in closet, open concept living room, kitchen, dining room comes with nice size pantry, large deck on back and side porch off of laundry room. A detached two car garage, two sheds and a gazebo, on this beautifully landscaped two acre lot, all within minutes of town.

For open house information, contact Jill Pruyear, Coldwell Banker Legacy Group at 606-678-4663

114 Spring Meadow Circle, Campbellsville, 42718 4 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Mobile Home | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Just minute from Green River Lake!! 2007 Double Wide Mobile home on permanent foundation. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, fireplace, open floor plan, with split bedroom layout! Premium vinyl plank flooring and carpet. 18x30 detached, enclosed carport! 12x12 utility shed and a 10x50 back deck Covered front porch and only 1.7 miles from Green River Marina!

For open house information, contact Lisa Kearnes, EXIT REALTY BLUEGRASS at 270-789-8879

2605 Moss Road, Campbellsville, 42718 4 Beds 5 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,246 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Don't miss this custom Amish built home situated on 4 acres! 4 beds/3.5 baths, 5246 sq ft. Walk through the massive French style doors to the gorgeous hand laid Turkish travertine floors. Find a beautifully designed kitchen with granite and marble counter tops throughout, an enormous first floor master suite and a sunroom with gorgeous views. Upstairs you will find 3 generously sized bedrooms and a walk-in attic space for storage. The walkout basement could make an excellent in-law suite with its own kitchen and bath. With an oversized two car garage. Located just 20 minutes from Green River Lake and 38 Miles from the two new Ford battery plants being built in Glendale KY. An additional 52+/- acres is also available for purchase. Please call for additional information.

For open house information, contact Kory Lester, RE/MAX Creative Realty at 502-570-5800