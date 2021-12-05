Check out these Buffalo homes on the market

(Buffalo, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Buffalo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

840 5Th Street Nw, Maple Lake, 55358 4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Great opportunity for the buyer needing more space! This home features vaults, large windows, and an open design. Main floor is designed for wheelchair accessibility in many areas. Plus the walk out lower level is unfinished awaiting your creativity for additional square footage!

8189 Griffith Avenue Nw, Maple Lake, 55358 2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome to the lake! Enjoy breathtaking sunsets over Mink Lake which is also connected to Somers Lake which offers over 450 acres f full recreation fun and great fishing! This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has been beautifully updated. The kitchen boasts new cabinets, natural stone, and granite countertops and a center island. The living room has a cozy wood-burning stove and pine tongue and groove ceilings. The mechanicals are all new as of 2016 and the roof was replaced in 2019. Just move in and relax on the lake!

13376 43Rd Bay Ne, Saint Michael, 55376 2 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,348 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Enjoy the luxury of one level living PLUS association managed lawn care + snow removal all while having your own single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Gorgeous curb appeal greets you with the brick exterior and thoughtful landscaping. Walk-in to vaulted ceilings and an open living space with grand windows letting in plenty of natural light. The beautiful gas fireplace is sure to be a favorite spot this winter! Open kitchen + dining area makes entertaining a breeze. Two beds + two bathrooms, master complete with a corner jacuzzi tub. Plenty of storage with walk-in closets in each room. Don't miss out on this hard to find home!

466 Emmy Lane, Hanover, 55341 3 Beds 2 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Berkshire VIlla home with 3 car garage and a 12x12 concrete patio. 3 bedrooms, and laundry all on the main level. This VIlla includes, living room step vault, gas fireplace, 9' ceilings throughout, upgraded white cabinets, crown molding, granite kitchen island countertop, and SS appliances. Soaking tub and separate shower for master bath, vaulted master bedroom with ceiling fan. Welcome to Hanover's Newest Community, Rivers Edge of Hanover. Conveniently located in the downtown area of Hanover, walking distance to the River Inn, Big Boar BBQ, and two parks on each side of the community. Pictures taken from a similar model. Finishes may differ. Property under construction to be completed February 2022!

