These houses are for sale in Abingdon

18478 County Park Rd. Road, Abingdon, 24211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2001

WANT TO LIVE AT BEAUTIFUL SOUTH HOLSTON LAKE?HOME SITUATED ON APPROX 1. ACRE LOT WITH BARN AND PARTIAL FENCED LOT. THIS HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, GREAT ROOM WITH STONE FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND. ENJOY OUTDOOR ENTERTAINING WITH THE TRANQUIL SETTING WHILE RELAXING BY THE IN GROUND POOL OR SETTING ON THE COVERED FRONT PORCH OVERLOOKING THE MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND THE FARM NEXT DOOR.

For open house information, contact SHERRY CURTIS, EAGLE REALTY AND PROPERTY MGT, INC. at 276-596-7791

150 Bogey Drive, Abingdon, 24211 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,266 Square Feet | Built in 1980

True Classic one level living all brick 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathrooms located in one of Abingdon premier subdivision ready for you to make it your own. Entering from the covered front porch through the expansive foyer with gleaming 3/4 inch hardwood floors that flow throughout most of the home. Now moving forward stepping into the marvelous great room with a brick fireplace with gas log insert to complete the room and to keep you warm on those cold winter nights. We have an inviting Master bedroom just off the foyer being an en suite as well as being separated from the other bedrums of the home. Now just down the hall we find three more accommodating bedrooms with one full bath and half bath to share between. Just off the great room where here we enter into the kitchen through a cased opening. Very functional and spacious design for convenience. Now moving through another cased opening you will find a large den area that could function as a library or study this area could also be converted to another bedroom with minimal modifications. Laundry is also accessible in the den. Now lets head out of the great room to the open patio area with a great back yard fenced in with black aluminum oxidize fencing. Level yard area which makes it easy to maintain. Many possibilities with this all one level living located in the Country Club estates Abingdon, VA . Brick front patio/Brick Back Patio/ Back yard fencing for your pet or small child . All brick construction two car attached garage these are just a few of the reasons not to let this pass you by. Make your move today!!

For open house information, contact MATTHEW SMITH, MATT SMITH REALTY at 276-477-1500

12101 Arbor Street, Meadowview, 24361 4 Beds 4 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,032 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful home on two acres across the street from Emory and Henry College! This home boasts over 4,000 square feet! There are four bedrooms, three and one half bathrooms, great room with open floor plan, tile & hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and soothing colors throughout the home. The large master bedroom suite with his and her walk-in-closets have french doors that open onto a serene forty eight foot covered porch looking over your acreage. Downstairs, you will find two bedrooms with walk in closets (one could be used as a theater room or exercise room) full bath, and additional room that could be used as an office/den/bedroom. The upper level has a large den, bedroom, full bath, and bonus room for office space or additional living. The bottom level would make a great mother-in-law suite with its own private exterior french doors. So many rooms that are waiting to be filled!

For open house information, contact ROBIN BISE, ROBIN'S NEST REALTY, LLC at 276-356-4171

16319 Butler Dr, Abingdon, 24210 4 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,552 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Ranch style brick home with covered parking carport and partially covered deck. This home is located on 5.86 lot with scenic view of mountains. Private wooded lot. Paved driveway.

For open house information, contact Norman Domingo, Xrealty.net LLC at 888-838-9044