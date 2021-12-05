Homes for sale in Brownwood: New listings

(BROWNWOOD, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Brownwood listings:

1025 La Monte Drive, Brownwood, 76801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $29,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This is a rehab property. Needs complete rehab

For open house information, contact Aaron Jistel, Listing Spark at 512-827-2252

205 Longhorn Drive, Early, 76802 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,347 Square Feet | Built in 1978

There is plenty of room for the entire family in this 4BR 3B home on over half an acre lot in Early ISD. This home features 3BR and 2B with an attached 1BR 1B efficiency apartment. The large living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace with French doors that open onto the 430 sq. ft. enclosed porch. The kitchen and dining have abundant storage with custom cabinets in the dining. The apartment if perfect for multi-generational living and has it's own private entrance, bedroom living area and kitchenette. The large backyard has a top of the line shop with double rolling doors, storage mezzanine, AC and electric. No neighbors in front or behind. New roof in last 6 months. Call to view this one today!

For open house information, contact Christy Meinecke, Texas Goldstar Real Estate at 325-646-4781

136 Lake Vista Drive, May, 76857 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This is a LIKE NEW 2019 PALM HARBOR MANUFACTURED HOME in the Beautiful Oak Point Gated Community!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor concept. Kitchen has a Island, and comes with ALL APPLIANCES. Large walk in closets and huge master bathroom. Beautiful Trex Deck with Railing and 2 Car Carport. This home sits on a little over one half acre. Don't miss out on the Amazing Wildlife and Scenery. There is a Public Boat Ramp, Dock and Park. Whether this your Vacation Home or Full Time Residence, it is a Wonderful place to be. Don't Miss Out!!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Peck, Kimberly Peck at 325-338-6131

212 Skyview Drive, Early, 76802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,210 Square Feet | Built in None

Remarkable property with room to roam! Take a look at this 2,000+ sq foot home located in Early ISD sitting on just under 1 acre! This home features newer carpet in bedrooms, an open concept, and an awesome fireplace just in time for the colder weather. Outside the front features a circle drive that makes it easy for guests to come and go as well as a covered carport in the back. A large covered patio makes it easy to enjoy watching the kids play in the backyard under the beautiful shade provided by all the trees. Also, the home has had a brand new shop built-in 2019 with a TALL roofline and features over 1,000 square feet! The second living area would easily make a 4th bedroom! Call today for a private tour!

For open house information, contact Marc Followwell, Keller Williams Realty at 325-510-0444