Take a look at these homes for sale in Batesville

(Batesville, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Batesville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1070 Brooks Street, Batesville, 72501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 1996

ATTENTION INVESTORS & FIXER UPPERS!!! All this home needs is a little TLC. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an office and a huge backyard with shop all in the heart of Batesville. SOLD AS IS!!!

For open house information, contact Sarah Keathley, NextHome Local Realty Group at 501-500-4663

190 Rooster Road, Batesville, 72501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice updated home with plenty of space and lots of extras for living off the land! This two bedroom and two bath home comes with a large living room and an optional den or bedroom. The kitchen, dining, den and the living room was updated in 2020. There are solar panels , existing garden, barn, and a chichen coop. Also, there is a fenced in area for pets. With this space and extras, this property won't last long! Chickens are included.

For open house information, contact Bobby Miller, Rich Realty at 870-793-4444

120 Short Road, Batesville, 72501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is a 2 bedroom but can be a 3 bedroom just one of the bedrooms is being used as a den/sewing room because it leads out to the back covered deck.Large living room, laundry is off the kitchen and has a shower and toilet, kitchen and dining room are open but there is room for a large dining table.Fully fenced large back yard, attached carport and another detached carport. Lots of mature shade trees in the yard. Located between Cave City and Batesville, AR.This can not close until 8-26-2021 due to probate

For open house information, contact Pamela Welch, Mossy Oak Properties Strawberry River Land & Homes at 870-495-2123

99 Sanders Rd, Charlotte, 72522 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This is a 2003, Doublewide, 3 bed 2 bath mobile home sitting on the outskirts of Batesville on Sanders Road.This home sits on 2+/-Acres, has a bald eagle barn for storage and is on a paved road.You walk into the house and you have a living room, bar, dining room, kitchen with a split floor plan for the bedrooms.The master bedroom, large master bath with a garden tub and walk in shower with double vanities along with a large master closet! 2 bedrooms, bath and laundry on other side. All appliances will stay.

For open house information, contact Pamela Welch, Mossy Oak Properties Strawberry River Land & Homes at 870-495-2123