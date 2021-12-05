ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, MS

Check out these homes on the Greenwood market now

 5 days ago

(Greenwood, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greenwood. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

404 West Jefferson, Greenwood, 38930

4 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Very Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This spacious home features large rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, dining room, living room, sunroom and a split floor plan. Beautiful backyard with lots of storage.

507 Mccool, Greenwood, 38930

2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This three bedroom home is located in Green Acres just off Carrollton Avenue. It has been a rental unit and has great investment potential. Great price, call today for more info.

118 Kennedy Drive, Itta Bena, 38941

3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute, cozy home located nestled in Itta Bena, Ms. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is modestly updated and being sold AS IS. Features include central heat, metal roof, brick exterior, and security system..

507 Crockett, Greenwood, 38930

2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Looking for a great buy in the perfect neighborhood? Look no further! This is it! It's a great 2 bedroom 2 bath home which features include nice hardwood floors, high ceilings, updated kitchen & baths, separate laundry room, a formal dining room, & great deck and fenced yard out back! Maintenance free exterior with new siding, windows and roof... It's a must see home!

