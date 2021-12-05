Check out these homes on the Greenwood market now
(Greenwood, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greenwood. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Very Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This spacious home features large rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, dining room, living room, sunroom and a split floor plan. Beautiful backyard with lots of storage.
For open house information, contact Mel Harris, E & H Realty at 662-453-1911
This three bedroom home is located in Green Acres just off Carrollton Avenue. It has been a rental unit and has great investment potential. Great price, call today for more info.
For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333
Cute, cozy home located nestled in Itta Bena, Ms. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is modestly updated and being sold AS IS. Features include central heat, metal roof, brick exterior, and security system..
For open house information, contact Elecia Elmore, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428
Looking for a great buy in the perfect neighborhood? Look no further! This is it! It's a great 2 bedroom 2 bath home which features include nice hardwood floors, high ceilings, updated kitchen & baths, separate laundry room, a formal dining room, & great deck and fenced yard out back! Maintenance free exterior with new siding, windows and roof... It's a must see home!
For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333
