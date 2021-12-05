Check out these homes on the Greenwood market now

(Greenwood, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Greenwood. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

404 West Jefferson, Greenwood, 38930 4 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Very Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This spacious home features large rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, dining room, living room, sunroom and a split floor plan. Beautiful backyard with lots of storage.

For open house information, contact Mel Harris, E & H Realty at 662-453-1911

507 Mccool, Greenwood, 38930 2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This three bedroom home is located in Green Acres just off Carrollton Avenue. It has been a rental unit and has great investment potential. Great price, call today for more info.

For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333

118 Kennedy Drive, Itta Bena, 38941 3 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute, cozy home located nestled in Itta Bena, Ms. This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is modestly updated and being sold AS IS. Features include central heat, metal roof, brick exterior, and security system..

For open house information, contact Elecia Elmore, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428

507 Crockett, Greenwood, 38930 2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Looking for a great buy in the perfect neighborhood? Look no further! This is it! It's a great 2 bedroom 2 bath home which features include nice hardwood floors, high ceilings, updated kitchen & baths, separate laundry room, a formal dining room, & great deck and fenced yard out back! Maintenance free exterior with new siding, windows and roof... It's a must see home!

For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333