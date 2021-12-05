Take a look at these homes for sale in Hillsboro

(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

320 S High Street, Hillsboro, 45133 6 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,345 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Investors dream ! This amazing home has over 2300 sq ft with 10 ft ceilings, natural woodwork, and so much potential. Offering a second entrance, updated furnace in 2016, roof was replaced in 2014. Come make this a dream home

7070 Fair Ridge Road, Concord Twp, 45133 1 Bed 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1995

28x40 block foundation 2 possible bedrooms in basement. Heat source is 2 gas wall units. Kitchen and living room combined 14x24

117 Maple Run Drive, Hillsboro, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Well-maintained home on a dead-end street in Hillsboro. Don't hesitate to make this one your home. Enjoy spending time on the expanded front porch or the deck overlooking the woods. The roof, Water Heater, Electric Panel, Carpet, and HVAC were updated in 2016. All appliances stay. One-year home warranty included.

2336 Elmville Road, Brushcreek Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Farm | 3,016 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Attention: There are five parcels to this property. Four parcels are Pending. The parcel that is available is 39 acres, including the nice, modern home, with all the barns. This 39 acres, home, and all barns are listed at $400,000. This is a true bargain. Call today. The other parcels went fast!!

