ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Take a look at these homes for sale in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 5 days ago

(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u0KK4_0dEhkkrv00

320 S High Street, Hillsboro, 45133

6 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,345 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Investors dream ! This amazing home has over 2300 sq ft with 10 ft ceilings, natural woodwork, and so much potential. Offering a second entrance, updated furnace in 2016, roof was replaced in 2014. Come make this a dream home

For open house information, contact Amanda Fife, Irongate Inc. at 937-426-0800

Copyright © 2021 Dayton Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DABROH-853890)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgK5K_0dEhkkrv00

7070 Fair Ridge Road, Concord Twp, 45133

1 Bed 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1995

28x40 block foundation 2 possible bedrooms in basement. Heat source is 2 gas wall units. Kitchen and living room combined 14x24

For open house information, contact Brigette Waggoner, Classic Real Estate Co at 937-393-3416

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1718865)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofi05_0dEhkkrv00

117 Maple Run Drive, Hillsboro, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Well-maintained home on a dead-end street in Hillsboro. Don't hesitate to make this one your home. Enjoy spending time on the expanded front porch or the deck overlooking the woods. The roof, Water Heater, Electric Panel, Carpet, and HVAC were updated in 2016. All appliances stay. One-year home warranty included.

For open house information, contact Bryan Vance, Donald E. Fender, Inc. at 513-283-4299

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1719204)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iQXr_0dEhkkrv00

2336 Elmville Road, Brushcreek Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Farm | 3,016 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Attention: There are five parcels to this property. Four parcels are Pending. The parcel that is available is 39 acres, including the nice, modern home, with all the barns. This 39 acres, home, and all barns are listed at $400,000. This is a true bargain. Call today. The other parcels went fast!!

For open house information, contact Donna Armstrong, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1717447)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Hillsboro, OH
Local
Ohio Business
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barns#Irongate Inc#Classic Real Estate Co#Water Heater#Electric Panel#Carpet#Chambers Fite Realty
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
208
Followers
540
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy