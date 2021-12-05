Single-family homes for sale in Lakeland

(LAKELAND, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lakeland area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Lakeland listings:

218 Meadowbrook Blvd, Winter Haven, 33881 4 Beds 2 Baths | $281,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in None

Lucerne Park Reserves presents the Cali, available to build in Winter Haven, Florida. This all concrete block constructed, one-story layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living area, dining room, and outdoor lanai. Entertaining is a breeze, as this popular single-family home features a spacious kitchen island, dining area and a spacious pantry for extra storage. This community has stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, making cooking a piece of cake. Bedroom one, located off the living space in the back of the home for privacy. The bedroom one bathroom impresses with double bowl vanity, and spacious shower/tub space as well as a spacious walk in closet. Towards the front of the home two additional bedrooms share a second full bathroom. Across the hall you will find a fourth bedroom. This home features a space to fit all your needs. Like all homes in Lucerne Park Reserves, the Cali includes a Home is Connected smart home technology package which allows you to control your home with your smart device while near or away. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation.

For open house information, contact Online Sales Consultant- Orlando West D.R. Horton - South Central Florida

704 Lake Ariana Boulevard, Auburndale, 33823 7 Beds 4 Baths | $660,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,181 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Your opportunity to capture a true piece of history just became reality with this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom craftsman home positioned high up on a hill with panoramic views of Lake Ariana! Located just 35 minutes to Disney and other Central Florida Attractions with easy access to our picturesque Florida beaches. This westward facing home enjoys spectacular sunsets you can take in from the comfort of the front covered porch reminiscent of an era gone by. Not only can your family have awesome summers spent boating on the lake, you can also use the attached 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for holiday guests to stay OR use it as an income generating rental unit since it's separately metered. This home has so much to offer and a near endless list of details including newer roof and windows on the apartment, 40 year metal roof on the main house, dual slip dock with electric service, new industrial duct work completed in 2020, upgraded Trex composite decking, fenced dog run, workshop area to store your tools, batwing architecture upstairs, and a massive parking pad with space to even store your RV! Stepping into the home, you enter the front sunroom which is flooded with natural light providing captivating views of the water. Lake Ariana is visited by migrating white pelicans each year in January which truly is a spectacle to behold when they arrive. The floors in this home are phenomenal and consist of the original 1930 hardwood and have been restored to their original glory. The seller even sourced century old river-sunk logs which were hewn to perfectly match the existing floors and carried this over restoring the trim, solid wood pocket doors, and doorjambs to original condition. The living room features a custom Hearthstone gas fireplace to complete the historic feel. The heart of this home includes a "hot" kitchen as well as a "cold prep" kitchen with restored original cabinets, gas cooktop, inline water filtration system, hot water dispenser, plus a pantry for extra storage and a breakfast nook. The downstairs main bedroom suite has crown molding, a separate sitting room, 2 closets including a cedar lined walk-in, and a fully handicap accessible bathroom with shower. There is an additional guest bedroom and bathroom downstairs as well as 3 more bedrooms and an additional bathroom upstairs with more grandiose water views. Upstairs there is also a kitchenette which is currently used as a home office area and could also make for a great teenager retreat. There is also a large finished attic area with walk-in access. The laundry room houses one of the 5 onsite refrigerators and is brimming with extra storage, built-in ironing board, recessed lighting, and an abundance of counter space for your domestic chores. The apartment has its own private entrance and laundry room. This home has so much to offer and will make for a great forever home, AirB&B, or a little of both! You really must see it in person to take in all the charm this gorgeous craftsman has to offer.

For open house information, contact Casandra Vann, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SMART at 863-577-1234

1004 S Tennessee Avenue, Lakeland, 33803 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Take a step back in time and truly appreciate the beauty and craftsmanship of this gem located in the Lake Morton historic district. The gorgeous hardwood floors shine so bright with all the natural light throughout the home. Practical floorpan allows for entertaining, comfortable living and quiet spaces for the work-at-home executive. Eat-in kitchen with inside utility room and pantry is adjacent to formal dining room. New appliances. Newer paint, newer roof, updated electrical, and termite warranty. The Florida Room could also double as an office/den with a great view of the backyard with floor-to-ceiling windows. Sprawling backyard features a courtyard that makes an inviting spot for a fire pit. The detached carport with workshop would be an ideal conversion project for a detached apartment/guest house. Private alley access for additional perking options. Located a short distance away from Lake Hollingsworth, Lake Morton, and Downtown Lakeland. Plenty of parking for the ever-expanding family with an extra long driveway and covered parking underneath the carport/workshop.

For open house information, contact Gate Arty, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY SMART at 863-577-1234

590 N Rochelle Drive, Lake Alfred, 33850 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,814 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Anglers paradise! This is an amazing home with beautiful views of Lake Swoop. This three bedroom two bath home has a split floor plan with a great room and brick fireplace. It has ceramic tile flooring. The large master bedroom has cedar throughout and beautiful lake views. It has a fenced in back yard and a wood deck to enjoy beautiful sunsets. Located in Lake Alfred in an established quiet neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Phillip Thomas, THOMAS REALTY at 863-412-4253