Single-family homes for sale in Ocala

(OCALA, FL) Looking for a house in Ocala? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Ocala listings:

860 Se 80Th Street, Ocala, 34480 8 Beds 7 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,000 Square Feet | Built in 1984

2 Executive homes! HORSE PROPERTY IN GREAT LOCATION ON 5 HILLTOP ACRES WITH ACCESS TO SANTOS TRAIL. INDOOR POOL, LARGE SCREENED/ENCLOSED LANAI IN EACH HOME, SUMMER KITCHEN, 3 STALL POLE BARN 3 FENCED PASTURES. Main home is 4500+ sqft 4 bedroom 3.5 bath over sized garage indoor pool with summer kitchen new roof and Hvac in 2018! Guest home is 2500 + sq ft 3 bedroom with office or 4 th bedroom, enclosed lanai, 2 car garage. Great location!

For open house information, contact Ralph Harvey, LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM at 855-456-4945

548?Hickory Course Loop, Ocala, 34472 4 Beds 2 Baths | $301,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in None

This all concrete block constructed, one-story layout optimizes living space with an open concept kitchen overlooking the living area, dining room, and the outdoor covered lanai. The well-appointed kitchen comes with all appliances, including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, and microwave. The owner's suite, located at the back of the home for privacy, has an ensuite bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share the second bathroom. The third bedroom is located near the laundry room, which is equipped with included washer and dryer. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

For open house information, contact Debra Cressey - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Ocala

2142 N Magnolia Avenue, Ocala, 34475 3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 920 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Investors, take a look at this unique opportunity in the B-4 General Business District! Renovate the current 3BR/1BA SFR or start fresh with a commercial use. Zoning provides a long list of possible business uses. Fenced, Gated, Pole Lighting. Pond & Park View. Just one block up from the North Magnolia Business District. Take hold of this opportunity positioned for progress. Don't miss out!

For open house information, contact Jessica Lewis, GLORY INTL. REAL ESTATE CO at 386-717-7100

177 Willow Road, Ocala, 34472 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Accepting offers until Fri Dec 3rd at noon . Come enjoy blissful simplicity in this newly renovated 3/2 split floorplan home! This home is a real gem nestled away in a quiet neighborhood, and conveniently located just moments away from all of your shopping necessities. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a brand new stove , granite countertops and the sliding glass door in the dining area goes out to the spacious fenced in back yard. Both bathrooms also have granite counters w new vanities. The roof and WH are 2021, HVAC is 2020. You'll be calling this place home in no time! Lock in your VIP tour time now, you won't regret it!

For open house information, contact TaMara York, OCALA REALTY WORLD LLC at 352-789-6746