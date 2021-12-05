ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Single-family homes for sale in Picayune

Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 5 days ago

(PICAYUNE, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Picayune listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CoLW3_0dEhkco700

185 Foxtrail Rd, Picayune, 39466

5 Beds 4 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,441 Square Feet | Built in 1987

AMAZING SPACE A 10-room, family-sized, 5BR, 3.5-bath home sitting on 5 acres. A foyer leads you to large LR w/wood burning FP, formal DR, spacious kitchen,master BR/additional BR or an office.There's a private entrance off front porch leading you to huge bonus room which could be music room or guest suite. Upstairs are three more BRs and bath.Walk out back to a country atmosphere,fenced back yard and stone walkway leading to a lovely deck under mature oaks.There are three sheds, one of which could be a workshop just for the man of the house. It's ready for your family right now. Call now

For open house information, contact Lynn DuPont, RE/MAX Premier Group at 601-798-3399

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175690)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QPNEM_0dEhkco700

36 Pointer Tr, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Amazing NEW home under construction with ALL of the High End amenities. This home features 3bed/2baths, open concept split floor plan w/ a large master and spa like master bath! Kitchen has ALL the extras w/ granite, stainless appliances and custom cabinets! Floor plan is the same but some colors, features and finishes may differ. Topography in photos have been edited.

For open house information, contact Joe Edenfield, Stars and Stripes Realty at 228-219-7653

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175801)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PJyl4_0dEhkco700

66071 St. Michaels Street, Pearl River, 70452

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Seeing is Believing...One-Owner All Brick Home on a 1 Acre...(No HOA) Stunning Live Oaks, Reclaimed Pine Floors from 1840's Jax Brewery, Brick Accent Walls, Fenced Yard, Huge Den, Kitchen with Granite open to Breakfast and Keeping Rm, Large Bedrooms, Main Suite Down with 6' Tub and Separate Shower, Covered Back Porch, 3 Car Carport, 12x10 GreenHouse Plus Playhouse, Lots of Storage, Living Rm with Real Brick Fireplace, Large Utility Rm, Upstairs Opening for Spiral Staircase, Large Den, Cozy Keeping Rm.

For open house information, contact WAYNE TURNER, Turner Real Estate Group at 985-626-1313

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2301352)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUIRr_0dEhkco700

200 N Steele, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Come see this COMPLETLY remodeled home. This 3 bed 2.5 bath has an open concept with big bedrooms. Everything has been updated in this one from the plumbing, electrical, roof, A/C, flooring and exterior siding. Granite countertops throughout and waterproof vinyl plank flooring for easy maintenance. This home sits on a corner lot with an additional lot next to home with plenty of room for leisure and play. Close to banks and shopping in the heart of Picayune. Come see this up and coming part of town and own a piece of history.

For open house information, contact Michael Babin, Mississippi Land & Home Sales LLC at 601-798-3200

Copyright © 2021 Pearl River County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PRCMLSMS-175310)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Picayune, MS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
Picayune, MS
Real Estate
Picayune, MS
Business
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Single Family Homes#Americans#Fp#Stars And Stripes Realty#Jax Brewery
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
239
Followers
543
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy