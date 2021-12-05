Single-family homes for sale in Picayune

(PICAYUNE, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

185 Foxtrail Rd, Picayune, 39466 5 Beds 4 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,441 Square Feet | Built in 1987

AMAZING SPACE A 10-room, family-sized, 5BR, 3.5-bath home sitting on 5 acres. A foyer leads you to large LR w/wood burning FP, formal DR, spacious kitchen,master BR/additional BR or an office.There's a private entrance off front porch leading you to huge bonus room which could be music room or guest suite. Upstairs are three more BRs and bath.Walk out back to a country atmosphere,fenced back yard and stone walkway leading to a lovely deck under mature oaks.There are three sheds, one of which could be a workshop just for the man of the house. It's ready for your family right now. Call now

36 Pointer Tr, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Amazing NEW home under construction with ALL of the High End amenities. This home features 3bed/2baths, open concept split floor plan w/ a large master and spa like master bath! Kitchen has ALL the extras w/ granite, stainless appliances and custom cabinets! Floor plan is the same but some colors, features and finishes may differ. Topography in photos have been edited.

66071 St. Michaels Street, Pearl River, 70452 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Seeing is Believing...One-Owner All Brick Home on a 1 Acre...(No HOA) Stunning Live Oaks, Reclaimed Pine Floors from 1840's Jax Brewery, Brick Accent Walls, Fenced Yard, Huge Den, Kitchen with Granite open to Breakfast and Keeping Rm, Large Bedrooms, Main Suite Down with 6' Tub and Separate Shower, Covered Back Porch, 3 Car Carport, 12x10 GreenHouse Plus Playhouse, Lots of Storage, Living Rm with Real Brick Fireplace, Large Utility Rm, Upstairs Opening for Spiral Staircase, Large Den, Cozy Keeping Rm.

200 N Steele, Picayune, 39466 3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Come see this COMPLETLY remodeled home. This 3 bed 2.5 bath has an open concept with big bedrooms. Everything has been updated in this one from the plumbing, electrical, roof, A/C, flooring and exterior siding. Granite countertops throughout and waterproof vinyl plank flooring for easy maintenance. This home sits on a corner lot with an additional lot next to home with plenty of room for leisure and play. Close to banks and shopping in the heart of Picayune. Come see this up and coming part of town and own a piece of history.

