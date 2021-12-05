Top condo units for sale in Oceanside

(OCEANSIDE, CA) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Oceanside condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Oceanside, pulled from our classifieds:

4277 Spoon Bill Way, Oceanside, 92057 2 Beds 2 Baths | $470,000 | Condominium | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Oceana Mission IV a quiet 55+ Community. Great Hill top location w/Panoramic Views of Canyon. Single Story Home has a great floor plan. Enter into a warm welcoming living room with custom paint and upgraded vinyl flooring. Delightful remodeled kitchen w/white Shaker self closing Cabinets, concrete faux counter tops and beveled white tile back splash. Beautiful Black Stainless Refrigerator, Black and like new Stainless Stove with griddle and stainless dishwasher. Recessed Lighting w/dimmers. Plantation shutters through-out. Spacious master bedroom suite, built-in drawers in closet. Upgraded doors through-out. Three handsome ceiling fans. The Private covered patio is perfect for BBQ's and entertaining. Front gate opens to convert patio into a covered carport. The single car garage has handsome checkered composite vinyl floor. The Club house and Pool is a short walk away. Nice gym equipment. A Kitchen for parties and functions, a Bar and plenty of game tables, plenty of seating, pool table and large Fireplace. A wonderful grassy area with beautiful views. Close to major shopping, restaurants all this and only 5 miles to the beach!!

780 Harbor Cliff Way, Oceanside, 92054 3 Beds 4 Baths | $695,000 | Condominium | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom END UNIT townhome with only ONE SHARED WALL. Renovated with modern flooring, paint, light fixtures, a NEST THERMOSTAT, newer water heater/washer/dryer, and an electronic front door lock. This gated community boasts a nicely maintained swimming pool, spa, basketball court, party room, with a private security patrol and plenty of guest parking! This unit is a 15 MINUTES FROM THE BEACH and downtown Oceanside. Call 951-312-7986 for showings.

530 Almond Road, San Marcos, 92078 2 Beds 3 Baths | $520,000 | Condominium | 879 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Upgraded bright townhome in the gated Coronado Ranch. Open floor plan with living, kitchen, and dining area. Two master suites on upper level. Features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, mirrored closet doors, and ceiling fans in all rooms. Beautiful laminate flooring installed 2 years ago, throughout the bedrooms and stairs. Enjoy soothing time on the sunny balcony! Oversized garage with plenty of room for storage, as well as full size washer and dryer. One assigned parking space nearby. Resort style community amenities include: heated pool, spa, gym, clubhouse, BBQ's and playground/tot lot, all just a few steps away from the condo unit. This home is within walking distance to Cal State San Marcos, and near San Elijo Hills with tons of breath-taking biking and hiking trails. Shopping centers and restaurants close by. Easy freeway access. Don't miss the opportunity to own this home, perfect for a young family and first-time buyer, or if you are investors looking for a great rental near the university! Complex Features: , Equipment: Dryer,Garage Door Opener, Range/Oven, Washer Other Fees: 0 Sewer: Sewer Connected

4251 Arroyo Vista Way, Oceanside, 92057 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Condominium | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Just what you've been waiting for fantastic location only minutes to the beach. Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Large living room with patio/deck overlooking lovely hillside. Huge laundry room with lots of space and extra storage. Fenced backyard with low maintenance landscaping. Many recent updates come see for yourself. Direct access one car garage, plus one parking space.

