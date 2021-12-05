ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Single-family homes for sale in Coos Bay

 5 days ago

(COOS BAY, OR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Take a look at these Coos Bay listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x37WN_0dEhkWSd00

591 N Cammann St, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,136 Square Feet | Built in 1952

CUTE HOME ON CORNER LOT 3 BD 1 BTH HAS FENCED YARD AND WORK SHOP ALONG WITH COVERED PATIO. SHORT DISTANCE FROM THE BAY OR SHOPPING.

For open house information, contact Julieanne McCoy, Century 21 Best Realty, Inc. at 541-267-2221

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRCm6_0dEhkWSd00

93646 Mckenna Ln, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1939

There is work that needs to be done. One wall outside needs siding installed, and under eaves in back still need finished. Stairs no banister (nails) at least one area is subfloor, one wall needs sheetrock, bathroom needs work, ceiling removed to fit bunks, etc

For open house information, contact Steve Stalcup, Sea Winds Realty LLC at 541-751-9515

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7cNi_0dEhkWSd00

1385 Oregon Ave, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Private, secluded home in Coos Bay. Views of bay waterways and mountains from dining room. RV parking with sewer hook up, green house, hot tub and low maintenance yard.Extra outbuilding for storage or possible extra living quarters. Walnut and apple trees in front yard.

For open house information, contact Sadena Abell, Pacific Properties at 541-269-5263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XliD_0dEhkWSd00

2188 Ash St, North Bend, 97459

5 Beds 3 Baths | $680,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,984 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Perfect gathering place for entertaining friends & family. Home features 4 bedrooms, office, 3 full baths plus pet wash station, 2 dining areas, 2 living/family rooms & large media room designed for video projection [or bedroom 5]. Open-layout, gourmet kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven & 2 large islands. Master en suite bath has spa tub & dual-head tile shower. New floor in 1st-level family room. Has tons of storage & organization options throughout.

For open house information, contact Julie Stephens, RE/MAX South Coast at 541-297-7507

