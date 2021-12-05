Check out these homes on the Madisonville market now

(Madisonville, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Madisonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

535 Carroll Gentry Road, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1945

TRUSTEE SALE - MUST SELL! UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY SALE! Cozy three bedroom home with two baths and attached garage. BASEMENT!!! Come see today!!! (Note: Buyer to verify Schools) All purchase offers must include a Buyer?s Premium of $3,000.00 in addition to the purchase price.

130 S Main Street, Mortons Gap, 42440 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in None

Established garden on property with OVER 20 vegetables and herbs!! Perfect for herbalists and gardeners alike! Ask listing agent for details! Over 1600 sq ft. with 3 bedrooms/2 baths. Master en-suite with updated bath and large walk-in closet. With almost a full acre of property. Clean, industrial kitchen with separate dining room and family room. Large bedrooms and newer flooring. Great floor plan. Attached carport. Call Cindy for your private viewing 270.871.9954.

155 S Seminary Street, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,423 Square Feet | Built in None

Each of the 3 spacious bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. Master bedroom has his and her walk-in closets, hers is over 100 sq ft. Primary bath has large spa jetted tub along with a walk-in tile shower. An original stained-glass window overlooks the tub. Front entry area is large enough to boast space for a dual office arrangement. There are 4 original fireplaces with beautifully restored mantles. No carpet- all floors are laminate wood or tile. Original massive hall provides ample room for a piano or other musical endeavor. Enclosed rear deck is the perfect location for intimate dining while the sunny-side patio provides the perfect place for a BBQ get together. Featuring a welcoming front wrap around porch, it still displays the hometown friendliness and charm. Detached garage that would accommodate a vehicle plus plenty of additional storage. Inside, additional storage can be located. Seller will repaint trim at buyers request. Contact Sarah Curry at 270-836-9600

621 Pride Ave. Dr., Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2004

You will love this beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath home located on a corner lot on the North side of Madisonville. The open floor plan is bright and inviting with 9' ceilings, extensive crown moulding and 5" baseboards on the main level. Hardwood flooring and ceramic tile throughout make cleaning a breeze. The spacious kitchen features custom maple cabinetry with a computer desk, stainless appliances and ceramic tile backsplash and countertop. The living room opens to the light filled sun room that leads to the outdoor deck. The main level includes the largest bedroom with adjoining bath and roomy walk-in closet as well as the second bedroom and bath. The lower level holds the third bedroom with attached bath, a huge utility room and tons of closet/storage space and laundry folding counter. This home has a ton of storage space plus a 3-car attached garage and additional storage with a finished room under the deck.

