Marion, IL

Marion-curious? These homes are on the market

Marion News Beat
 5 days ago

(Marion, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marion. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

500 E Ford Street, Energy, 62933

3 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1968

125 Secluded acres, right by town! It's a fantastic location with 39 acres of tillable land, 85 acres of hunting land, and the perfect house sitting right in the middle with a pond and 60X60 barn. The back 85 acres are in a 10 year conservation program. It will transfer to the new owners. The house comes furnished! There are 3 ponds on the property. The brick patio is a great place for outdoor entertaining or sit by the firepit next to the stocked pond. 2 wood burning fireplaces have both been capped off, current owner didn't use them any longer.

11730 Kevin Lane, Carterville, 62918

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This 3-bedroom 2 bath home sits on a large corner lot in Carterville (.60acre). Great room with gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Eat in kitchen plus formal dining room. Screened porch and a nice 2 car garage. Appliances included with a backup generator installed in the garage.

1501 Nathan Drive, Marion, 62959

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,357 Square Feet | Built in 2001

You have to see this beautiful home in Marion with dreamy updates. 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan with fenced in backyard. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. The roof was replaced this year. Kitchen has new counter top and sellers are in the process of replacing the backsplash area with shiplap. See this home today because it wont last long! Play set in backyard does not stay.

1815 N 14Th Street, Herrin, 62948

5 Beds 3 Baths | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Don't miss the opportunity to see this huge 5 bed, 3 bath home! It does need some TLC, but with a little work this home could be your forever home or a fantastic investment opportunity! There are 3 bedrooms downstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite full bath. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a half bath. The hookups for central air is all present, but it will need an outside unit.

