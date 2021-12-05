ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucedale, MS

On the hunt for a home in Lucedale? These houses are on the market

 5 days ago

(Lucedale, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lucedale. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZHW4y_0dEhkSvj00

188 Devaughn Road, Lucedale, 39452

4 Beds 4 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,334 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Rare Find!! Come see this Newly Renovated Home Situated on over 8 Acres that is Surrounded by Beautiful Hardwoods. Soaring Ceilings in the Great Room, Complete with Cozy wood/gas Fireplace adjacent to an Inviting Updated Kitchen. Master suite is down stairs and three Large Bedrooms Upstairs with Ample Closet Space. Staircase and Interior Doors of this impressive Home are Solid Mahogany. The Cypress Exterior Siding has a Rustic Charm you are Sure to Love!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Po5ED_0dEhkSvj00

2223 Shipman Road, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This property is an absolute STUNNER! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with all the upgrades. The kitchen is a cooks dream with gas stove, granite and beautiful custom built cabinets. Wood floors throughout except tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. There is a large formal dining room that currently has a 12 foot long dining room table. This home has a large front porch and the back porch is screened in with a deck as well. There is a very large 2 car garage with storage and room for your golf cart. This property also features a 3229 square foot separate garage/apartment with 1200 square foot living area, 2 bedroom's, 1 bath, full kitchen and living room. Can be used as a mother in law suite or just a man cave.There is a 2400 square foot pole barn with storage and parking for a large motor home. You will enter the property through a gated private drive., it is secluded and you may see deer in your garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnQsW_0dEhkSvj00

290 Country Hill Road, Lucedale, 39452

2 Beds 3 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Beautifully maintained ranch style home nestled on 1 acre in a quiet country setting outside of town yet just 5 minutes from Lucedale. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom brick home has a NEW ROOF, an open floor plan, a second family room and can easily be converted to a 3 or even 4 bedroom if desired. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch and your afternoons relaxing on the back porch while watching the kids (or pets) play in the back yard. Don't let this one slip away!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XEv8g_0dEhkSvj00

13450 Avenue B, Wilmer, 36587

3 Beds 2 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1984

**NEW PRICE** Nice 24x60 North River doublewide situated on approx. 1 acre in Wilmer on a paved road features front and back porches. Kitchen includes a Breakfast Bar and lots of cabinets. Three bedrooms, two baths, vinyl construction with a metal roof. Master bath features double vanities & garden tub. The family room has a fireplace. New flooring, new paint, and new outlets throughout the house. New water heater, AC/Heat - approx. 2.5 years old. Roof is approx. 5-6 years old. Double carport detached carport for parking. Enjoy your coffee in the morning or a relaxing sunset on the porch overlooking the beautiful tree-filled lot.

ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

