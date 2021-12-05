House hunt Salinas: See what’s on the market now

(Salinas, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Salinas. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

330 Morse Ct, Marina, 93933 4 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Stunning cul-de-sac location, this expansive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Single Family home is perfectly located near shopping, schools, and the beach! A welcoming wood burning fireplace sits in the family room where you can relax and take in views of the beautiful backyard with low maintenance landscaping. The kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry, perfect for cooking and entertaining. Upstairs, youll find the primary en suite bedroom containing a large walk-in closet with large windows to let in the coastal sun. This is a great family home with plenty of space for everyone!

For open house information, contact The Ruiz Group, KW Coastal Estates at 831-622-6200

282 Corral De Tierra Road, Salinas, 93908 6 Beds 5 Baths | $2,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,987 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This is the “urban modern” home you have been waiting for! Elevated high up in sunny Corral de Tierra, this revitalized home offers panoramic views that can be seen from every room from the oversized windows and doors. The home features six generous bedrooms, three of which have attached en-suite bathrooms with curb less showers, and all with custom closets and blinds. The sophisticated open floor plan allows for a chef’s kitchen including a gigantic 13-foot island with seating for 6 and 48” range that makes it perfect for everyday living, remote working, or entertaining. This house is eco-friendly with three zones of heating and cooling, spray foam insulation, all LED lights, and a solar pool heater that permits a cool evening swim. You will find smartly designed, built-in storage throughout the house and garage. The large 2.5-acre lot boasts 1400 feet of deck space, a 9-foot-deep pool, mature fruit trees, and plenty of beautiful landscaping. The pictures only begin to capture the high-end finishes, perfect workmanship, and abundant natural light. Only 25 minutes from the ocean, this house will check all your boxes!

For open house information, contact Carl Wuestehube, Tri-Star Realty at 800-621-4258

9321 King Rd, Salinas, 93907 3 Beds 3 Baths | $874,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This could be the start of your country dream home! Make this one your own. Private and gated, spacious property located on desired King Road with no through traffic! Great opportunities with mostly flat usable 1.7 acres for horses, livestock and larger oversize vehicles. Double car attached garage and larger approx. 900 sf detached garage with workshop and ADU in-law quarters includes ¾ bath and mini-kitchen! Stalls for livestock; 2 separate fenced and open pastures. Solar is owned and included, water softener, private well. Recently updated septic system. Home includes two fireplaces/pellet stove for heating, separate family room and large wrap-around deck. Oversize master bedroom with walk-in closet and private slider to balcony. Loads of extras! Quick access to 101 North & South and 156. Close to restaurants, stores, parks and grocery stores. Minutes away from the beach, Moss Landing and the famous Monterey Bay Aquarium and Wharf.

For open house information, contact Barry Diamond, Remax Property Experts at 831-751-6900

20 Paseo Verde, Salinas, 93908 4 Beds 3 Baths | $455,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in None

Attention investors Don't miss this opportunity on this fixer upper.Property Offering private gate entrance on over 2 hill side Acres with sensational views of peaceful oaks. Ample space for car, boat, or RV parking.The cheapest in the area.

For open house information, contact Isaac Nieto, HomeSmart PV and Associates at 209-544-2500