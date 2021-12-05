Single-family homes for sale in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Fayetteville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

5017 N Sumac Circle, Fayetteville, 28304 6 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,583 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Come and check this unusual find home! Great for a large family with 6 bedrooms 2 baths brick home & more storage than normally found. This home is 2583 sq ft on one level with new floors throughout the main level. The spacious large family room has a wood burning fireplace and plenty of room for everyone. The kitchen comes with w/Breakfast counter and a large dining room area to seat a dining table for eight people with beautiful antique pine panel. Along with a nice sitting room coming in from the front entrance. Bathrooms are located on the opposite ends of the home. A private office or craft room is located off the large living room with a separate entry door. Also coming into the home from the carport leads you to an oversize laundry room & pantry area or could be /office space/ mudroom. The backyard has a large 25X24 Storage/workshop building w/ storage upstairs in a loaf area. This home was loved and shared by only one family with room to personalize to suit your own taste.

For open house information, contact Robin Zema, Prime Properties Group, LLC at 828-328-5000

7824 Loxley Drive, Fayetteville, 28314 3 Beds 3 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 1993

For open house information, contact Toni Brown, Home Team Of The Carolinas at 919-764-6638

413 Durant Drive, Fayetteville, 28304 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Handy Man Special! 3 bed 1 bath brick home located in Fayetteville NC. Square footage is an estimate and if important please measure. All other information to be verified by buyer.

For open house information, contact Daniel Broach, RE/MAX PROFESSIONALS at 843-474-0260

4546 Davenport Drive, Hope Mills, 28348 3 Beds 2 Baths | $173,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Calling all buyers to come and fall in love with this meticulous, well kept, charming ranch style home!! Features 3 bedrooms, two baths and LOTS of updates! SS appliances in kitchen. New roof installed in 2015. HVAC in 2016. Water heater in 2019. New floating LVP wood floors throughout and carpet in 2015. Installed Gas Fireplace 2015. Sprinkler system with private well for the irrigation. Above ground pool with wood deck and so much more! Look in docs for the full list of upgrades.

For open house information, contact Angela Thompson Group, Keller Williams Realty at 910-692-5553