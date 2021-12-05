Huntsville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Huntsville, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Huntsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6074 Thorntons Way Circle, Huntsville, 35810 4 Beds 3 Baths | $345,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,572 Square Feet | Built in None

The skys the limit with The Charlestons two-story layout and massive bonus room. Inside the homes brick exterior, the open-concept kitchen overlooks the huge family room. The Master Suite offers you a personal retreat complete with large walk-in closet. Whether youre looking for a game room or a fifth bedroom, the upstairs bonus room gives you all the flexibility you need. Make it your own with The Charlestons flexible floor plan, featuring custom bathroom options and more. Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

291 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 3 Baths | $303,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,019 Square Feet | Built in None

The Madison, four bedrooms and three bathrooms home with coveted three car garage! Perfectly situated around an open main living area, the Madison creates the perfect blend of livability as well as privacy! The great room, kitchen and dining areas are all open to one another, while still maintain their separation. The isolated main suite features closets galore with double sink vanities in the glamour bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms comprise an entire wing and are serviced by a full bathroom. The third secondary bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom, perfect for out-of-town guests.

305 Clift Home Place, Huntsville, 35757 4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,810 | Single Family Residence | 2,741 Square Feet | Built in None

The Charlotte plan is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house that offers a spacious 2,470 square feet. The open-concept layout provides a seamless flow between the elegant great room, stylish kitchen, and aesthetic foyer. The luxurious master suite provides a secluded retreat complete with a lavish connecting bathroom. Featuring a double vanity, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and walk-in shower, the master bath feels more like a spa. The plan is completed with 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the second floor. The bonus room accommodates large furniture for an additional sitting area or game room. The distinguished details highlighted in this plan create a sophisticated, yet cozy feel.

264 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 3 Baths | $396,035 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in None

The Victoria - An inviting foyer leads into an over-sized family room with loads of natural light. The luxurious main suite is a wonderful place to relax and includes a spacious walk-in closet and double vanities. Bonus Option Available.

