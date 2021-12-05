ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville-curious? These homes are on the market

Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 5 days ago

(Huntsville, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Huntsville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPC40_0dEhkOe300

6074 Thorntons Way Circle, Huntsville, 35810

4 Beds 3 Baths | $345,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,572 Square Feet | Built in None

The skys the limit with The Charlestons two-story layout and massive bonus room. Inside the homes brick exterior, the open-concept kitchen overlooks the huge family room. The Master Suite offers you a personal retreat complete with large walk-in closet. Whether youre looking for a game room or a fifth bedroom, the upstairs bonus room gives you all the flexibility you need. Make it your own with The Charlestons flexible floor plan, featuring custom bathroom options and more. Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

For open house information, contact Jaguar Hills Davidson Homes

Copyright © 2021 Davidson Homes, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DVHBN-JaguarHills-163097484)

See more property details

291 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 3 Baths | $303,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,019 Square Feet | Built in None

The Madison, four bedrooms and three bathrooms home with coveted three car garage! Perfectly situated around an open main living area, the Madison creates the perfect blend of livability as well as privacy! The great room, kitchen and dining areas are all open to one another, while still maintain their separation. The isolated main suite features closets galore with double sink vanities in the glamour bathroom. Two secondary bedrooms comprise an entire wing and are serviced by a full bathroom. The third secondary bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom, perfect for out-of-town guests.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24333-1941)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WThgE_0dEhkOe300

305 Clift Home Place, Huntsville, 35757

4 Beds 4 Baths | $575,810 | Single Family Residence | 2,741 Square Feet | Built in None

The Charlotte plan is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house that offers a spacious 2,470 square feet. The open-concept layout provides a seamless flow between the elegant great room, stylish kitchen, and aesthetic foyer. The luxurious master suite provides a secluded retreat complete with a lavish connecting bathroom. Featuring a double vanity, walk-in closet, soaking tub, and walk-in shower, the master bath feels more like a spa. The plan is completed with 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the second floor. The bonus room accommodates large furniture for an additional sitting area or game room. The distinguished details highlighted in this plan create a sophisticated, yet cozy feel.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2021 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-7186-156-7186-87451)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02WvlW_0dEhkOe300

264 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 3 Baths | $396,035 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in None

The Victoria - An inviting foyer leads into an over-sized family room with loads of natural light. The luxurious main suite is a wonderful place to relax and includes a spacious walk-in closet and double vanities. Bonus Option Available.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24334-243-24333-700270000-0028)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Huntsville, AL
Business
Huntsville, AL
Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
287
Followers
593
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy