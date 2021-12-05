Homes for sale in Brenham: New listings

(BRENHAM, TX) Looking for a house in Brenham? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

1209 Higgins Street, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 1 Bath | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,066 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This completely remodeled, brick home sits on a nearly quarter acre corner lot with a 4 car garage workshop plus bathroom. The open concept kitchen, dining and living area offers plenty of natural light and cleaning will be a breeze with wood vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Granite countertops, natural stone tile backsplash in the kitchen, bathroom and shower will compliment any decor. Enjoy peace of mind with the new metal roof, HVAC unit and ductwork, stainless steel appliances plus a 10 year foundation warranty.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Dunkin, Cedar Frame, LLC at 979-922-5544

1608 Church Street, Brenham, 77833 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,110 Square Feet | Built in 1938

This Charming Home sits on 2 lots in the heart of Brenham. Located on a quiet street with close proximity to all the necessary conveniences. This beautiful home has all the modern amenities while maintaining the charm of yesteryear. Amenities include: -Corner lot -Original wood flooring -Gas fireplace -Crown molding -Gas cooktop -Quartz countertops -Built ins -Spacious yard -Mature landscaping Call listing agent to book your appointment soon? you?ll surely fall in love with this picturesque property.

For open house information, contact Tracy Kamprath, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

1707 Shady Lane, Brenham, 77833 4 Beds 4 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,175 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Located on the majestic tree-lined Shady Lane, this 4/4 traditional home is reminiscent of the homes you?ve dreamed of from classic movies. The floor plan offers privacy and flexibility, with 2 bedrooms up, 2 down, 3 with ensuite bathrooms, and all on a split plan. Sunny formals and a cozy family room with a fireplace that opens to the kitchen and breakfast room complete the first level. Upstairs, you'll find a game room and guest bath in addition to the 2 bedrooms, including one with an ensuite. Outdoors boasts beautiful landscaping, a fenced backyard with a covered entertaining area, complete with a serving bar and TV, a large 2 car garage, and lots of room for parking. Don?t miss this rare opportunity to own a home in the highly desired Walnut Hill neighborhood!

For open house information, contact Bevers Real Estate Bevers, BEVERS REAL ESTATE at 979-830-1180

914 Farm Path, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,879 Square Feet | Built in 2021

If charm and elegance are what you?re looking for ? Welcome home! A favorite of many, the 1818 has several features that make it stand out from the rest. From the moment your eyes catch the stunning exterior, you?re captivated. Interior features include dual living areas to use as you choose, a large kitchen with granite-topped island that is open through the dining and living room, stunning windows flowing with natural light, an optional study alcove, and a spacious primary suite. Stylecraft's selections round out everything that make this floor plan so special. Additional options included: Stainless steel appliances, decorative tile backsplash, additional LED recessed lighting, and integral blinds in rear door. Some images shown may be from a previously built Stylecraft home of similar design. Actual options, colors, and selections may vary. Contact us for details!

For open house information, contact Randy French, Stylecraft Builders Inc. at 979-830-1311