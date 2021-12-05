Check out these townhomes for sale in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Port St Lucie’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

221 Preserve Trail South, Stuart, 34994 3 Beds 3 Baths | $463,718 | Townhouse | 2,057 Square Feet | Built in None

Desirable end homesite with natural sunlight. Impressive kitchen with center island great for entertaining. Elegant owner's suite with spacious spa bath and walk-in closet. Versatile loft, perfect space to relax. Attached two-car garage leading to HovHall.

For open house information, contact The Preserve at Avonlea KHV-South East Florida

2426 Se Santos Dr, Port Saint Lucie, 34952 3 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Townhouse | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Lake views LOCATION, LOCATION ENJOY LAKE VIEWS from your 2 BALCONIES 3/3.5/2 car garage ALL BEDROOMS HAVE A FULL BATH. NEW AC/HVAC 2020 with a 10YR. WARRANTY parts & labor . 1st floor entry hallway with Master Bedroom & 2 car garage. 2nd floor is an open floor plan with over 800sq ft. of living area. Balcony off of main area, Eat-in kitchen with breakfast nook, dining area & powder room. The LARGE KITCHEN features upgraded appliances with glass top stove. 3rd floor has a washer & dyer closet, 2 MASTER BEDROOMS and a balcony overlooking lake and fireworks events. HOA supplies phone, cable and high speed internet. East Lake Village is a fiber optic community with no utility wires, sidewalks, lakes, parks. Santos drive is the best secluded street in East Lake Village

For open house information, contact Joey Jennings, Sunny and Associates at 954-982-4842

2057 Se Glen Ridge Drive, Port Saint Lucie, 34952 3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Townhouse | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Well maintained, tastefully designed light bright & airy end unit townhome.The beautiful home features an eat-in kitchen with mostly updated appliances & granite countertops. There is tile throughout the main level & laminate flooring on the 2nd level. The laundry area, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths are located on the 2nd floor. The Master bedroom features a tray ceiling & walk-in closet. Newer a/c (2018) & Water heater. Walk across the street & enjoy the serene lake view. Community includes a heated pool, kids play area, & a jogging trail. Low HOA fees cover roof, lawn, IPTV HD cable , wireless internet along w/unlimited USA/Canada calling home phone. Virtually maintenance free living, located minutes from beaches, dining & shopping. Per HOA, no rentals are allowed at this time.

For open house information, contact Tamara Celeste, Sweet Life Realty Group at 772-340-6774

2182 Se Grand Dr, Port Saint Lucie, 34952 3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,000 | Townhouse | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This well-maintained Dalton Model home with a HOME WARRANTY UNTIL JAN 2023 has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & a 1st floor powder for guests. It also features a rear entry 1 car garage with remote opener. Galley kitchen with eat-in breakfast nook. 2nd floor laundry room, Master bedroom (12 x 15) features a walk-in closet and balcony overlooking the beautiful tree-lined streets of East Lake Village, a pedestrian friendly community East of US1. Walking distance to St Lucie Medical Center and St Lucie Community Center, the hub of Port St Lucie community functions. The LOW HOA dues includes: community HEATED POOL, roof repairs and replacement, lawn service, cable/wireless internet, and phone. The HOA has plenty of cash reserves.

For open house information, contact Joey Jennings, Sunny and Associates at 954-982-4842