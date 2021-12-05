Home ownership in Gainesville is within reach with townhouses like these

(GAINESVILLE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Gainesville’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

5514 Sw 8Th Place, Gainesville, 32607 2 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Townhouse | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Rockwood Villas 2 bedroom/2 Bath attached Townhome. Living room/dining room combo with sliding glass doors opening to a deck overlooking nature. Lots of privacy! One bedroom and bath downstairs, 2nd bedroom and bath upstairs with a study/office area. For your convenience there is a city bus stop at the entrance to Rockwood neighborhood. Great location to shopping, restaurants, UF, Shands and more. 2 pools to enjoy, tennis courts & basketball court. The association takes care of common areas, roof, siding, lawn, pest control, hazard insurance, pools and tennis courts.

2601 Sw Williston Road Highland, Gainesville, 32608 3 Beds 4 Baths | $715,000 | Townhouse | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Emerson the luxury residential community inspired by a unique blend of European design and a desire to encourage neighborly connection, celebrate healthy activity and provide easy access to nature. Emerson’s 58 residences are clustered into 5 micro neighborhoods, creating more opportunities to connect with those directly around you, develop new friendships, and build community. The community will feature the pavilion that functions as a permanent stage for homeowner gatherings and activities, the pool, the community garden and the nature trails that will allow you to immerse yourself in Florida’s incredible biodiversity from your doorstep. The highest quality modern finishes, fixtures, and appliances combined with thoughtful floorplans create stylish, enduring homes to elevate the Emerson living experience. Open design and large windows connect your home’s interior living space to Florida’s beautiful natural outdoors. Your kitchen is outfitted with modern stainless appliances and beautiful wood cabinetry creating a high performance culinary space. The 3bed/3.5bath Highland is the largest floorplan w/3rd level bedrooms, 2nd floor open living space and base level 2 car garage and large flexible imagine room.

2611 Sw Williston Road Walden, Gainesville, 32608 3 Beds 4 Baths | $635,000 | Townhouse | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 2021

4316 21St Ln, Gainesville, 32607 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Townhouse | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Conveniently located less than a mile from Butler Plaza shopping center and restaurants. Close to the University of Florida, UF Shands Hospital, North Florida Regional Medical Center, and Oaks Mall. The home has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. One bedroom and full bath is located on the first floor and the master bedroom and bath is located on the second floor.

