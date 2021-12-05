ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

These condos are for sale in Immokalee

Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 5 days ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Immokalee condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Immokalee condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsDGP_0dEhkHSy00

5080 Annunciation Cir, Ave Maria, 34142

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Condominium | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Get ready to fall in love with this Spectacular 3 bedroom, third floor condo in the center of town in Ave Maria. With more than 1600 sq. ft. of living space, this property offers plenty of room for everyone. The spacious balcony will invite you to relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Life in this luxury residence is reminiscent of life in a charming European town with all the accoutrements of American luxury residences. Located in La Piazza and surrounded by the stunning Cathedral, quaint shops, and restaurants, there is also a private swimming pool and work out room exclusively for La Piazza residents. Some of the top of the line amenities feature the super quiet Bosch dishwasher, the Trane HVAC system and the elegant plantation shutters that decorate the high impact hurricane windows. Can't reside in Florida all year? No problem, seasonal and annual rentals are another possibility, and can generate an additional income! Come take a look, this property is truly a gem.

For open house information, contact Kathy White, Premiere Plus Realty Co. at 239-732-7837

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-220069711)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXe0K_0dEhkHSy00

5060 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria, 34142

2 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Condominium | 1,217 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This 2BR/2BA condo is located at the heart of downtown Ave Maria. Residents enjoy dining, shopping, recreation and nearby fitness center and many services and events. Golf is available nearby and there are beautiful walking and jogging trails throughout the area. There is a private pool area located in the Piazza for condo residents to enjoy. Two parking places are provided, one covered and gated and one in the lot convenient to the elevator. Unit features impact doors and windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Rents well in season and a perfect for residents who want to enjoy the full benefits of living in an active community. Walk to town w/shopping, dining, or drive to the beach, Old Naples & 5th Ave historic district w/in an hour.

For open house information, contact Bridget Spiess, PREFERRED SHORE at 941-999-1179

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-A4518068)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBXvO_0dEhkHSy00

1332 Reflections Ln, Immokalee, 34142

2 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Condominium | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great Investor opportunity, will not last at this price, can be a great starter home with minimal TLC. Schedule a showing today.

For open house information, contact Rachel Searc, Keller Williams Peace River at 941-875-9060

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221082467)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Immokalee, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Immokalee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Ave Maria, FL
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Condos#Fitness#European#American#Cathedral#Premiere Plus Realty Co
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
76
Followers
554
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy