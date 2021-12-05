These condos are for sale in Immokalee

(IMMOKALEE, FL) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Immokalee condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Immokalee condos have been selected from our classified listings:

5080 Annunciation Cir, Ave Maria, 34142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Condominium | 1,627 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Get ready to fall in love with this Spectacular 3 bedroom, third floor condo in the center of town in Ave Maria. With more than 1600 sq. ft. of living space, this property offers plenty of room for everyone. The spacious balcony will invite you to relax and enjoy the beautiful sunsets. Life in this luxury residence is reminiscent of life in a charming European town with all the accoutrements of American luxury residences. Located in La Piazza and surrounded by the stunning Cathedral, quaint shops, and restaurants, there is also a private swimming pool and work out room exclusively for La Piazza residents. Some of the top of the line amenities feature the super quiet Bosch dishwasher, the Trane HVAC system and the elegant plantation shutters that decorate the high impact hurricane windows. Can't reside in Florida all year? No problem, seasonal and annual rentals are another possibility, and can generate an additional income! Come take a look, this property is truly a gem.

5060 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria, 34142 2 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Condominium | 1,217 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This 2BR/2BA condo is located at the heart of downtown Ave Maria. Residents enjoy dining, shopping, recreation and nearby fitness center and many services and events. Golf is available nearby and there are beautiful walking and jogging trails throughout the area. There is a private pool area located in the Piazza for condo residents to enjoy. Two parking places are provided, one covered and gated and one in the lot convenient to the elevator. Unit features impact doors and windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Rents well in season and a perfect for residents who want to enjoy the full benefits of living in an active community. Walk to town w/shopping, dining, or drive to the beach, Old Naples & 5th Ave historic district w/in an hour.

1332 Reflections Ln, Immokalee, 34142 2 Beds 2 Baths | $72,000 | Condominium | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Great Investor opportunity, will not last at this price, can be a great starter home with minimal TLC. Schedule a showing today.

