ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene Voice

Step into home ownership in Eugene with one of these condos

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 5 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Eugene condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Eugene, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABObA_0dEhkGaF00

4083 Donald St J, Eugene, 97405

2 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | Condominium | 738 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Wonderful condo at the Edgewood Villa. Beautiful area and convenience to bus line and shopping. This unit is on the upper level with a partial pool view from the back balcony deck. Parking is on-street or deeded parking space #68. Upgrades within the last 4 years: electrical/vinyl windows/ceiling fans/bedroom carpets/stacked washer/dryer/refrigerator and FS Air cond is included. Amenities included in monthly dues: pool, storage unit, water, trash, sewer and common areas. Do not miss out!

For open house information, contact Lisa Borchers, Hybrid Real Estate at 541-343-0322

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21453961)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361rgT_0dEhkGaF00

1600 Pearl St 205, Eugene, 97401

1 Bed 2 Baths | $525,000 | Condominium | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 2020

More than a home, a Midtown Residence offers entree into a unique living experience. Discover the allure of our specially designed residences, offering proximity to the finest arts and dining in the city. The Residences on floors two through seven feature studio, one, two and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as townhouses. Condo 205 is the Classic finish package with North views. All owners can enjoy panoramic views from the Rooftop Terrace complete with fireplace.

For open house information, contact Aaron Bloom, Windermere RE Lane County at 541-484-2022

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21612337)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWUqF_0dEhkGaF00

327 Rustic Pl 35, Eugene, 97401

2 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Condominium | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful luxury living style townhouse located in the Terraces at the Pavilion near the Oakway Mall featuring high ceilings, high end stainless energy-star appliances,induction range, granite tile, lots of cupboard space, bamboo hardwood flooring, a cozy gas fireplace & covered private patio. There is a large master suite w/ dual walk in closets, walk-in shower, remote ceiling fans, oversized walk in closet in the 2nd bedroom, & in unit laundry near room.

For open house information, contact Heather Lefaive, Hybrid Real Estate at 541-343-0322

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21469226)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jB1N_0dEhkGaF00

367 Rustic Pl 47, Eugene, 97401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $418,000 | Condominium | 1,077 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Terraces at the Pavilion condominium unit 47 for sale. A single story unit on the second level. A single car garage has a covered walkway to the front door. This is a 2 bedroom two bath unit having total of 1077sq.ft .Amenities include bamboo flooring, carpet in the bedrooms and tile floor in the bath rooms. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a kitchen island. Dinning area seat 6.The living room has a gas fire place and sliding doors to a shaded balcony.Unitcomes with Wash/Dryer

For open house information, contact Robert Shepard, United Real Estate Properties at 541-636-4580

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21230938)

See more property details

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windermere Real Estate#Condos#Home Ownership#Housing Market#Fs Air Cond#Hybrid Real Estate
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
282
Followers
578
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy