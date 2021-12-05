Step into home ownership in Eugene with one of these condos

(EUGENE, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Eugene condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Eugene, pulled from our classifieds:

4083 Donald St J, Eugene, 97405 2 Beds 1 Bath | $190,000 | Condominium | 738 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Wonderful condo at the Edgewood Villa. Beautiful area and convenience to bus line and shopping. This unit is on the upper level with a partial pool view from the back balcony deck. Parking is on-street or deeded parking space #68. Upgrades within the last 4 years: electrical/vinyl windows/ceiling fans/bedroom carpets/stacked washer/dryer/refrigerator and FS Air cond is included. Amenities included in monthly dues: pool, storage unit, water, trash, sewer and common areas. Do not miss out!

1600 Pearl St 205, Eugene, 97401 1 Bed 2 Baths | $525,000 | Condominium | 1,098 Square Feet | Built in 2020

More than a home, a Midtown Residence offers entree into a unique living experience. Discover the allure of our specially designed residences, offering proximity to the finest arts and dining in the city. The Residences on floors two through seven feature studio, one, two and three-bedroom floor plans, as well as townhouses. Condo 205 is the Classic finish package with North views. All owners can enjoy panoramic views from the Rooftop Terrace complete with fireplace.

327 Rustic Pl 35, Eugene, 97401 2 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Condominium | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful luxury living style townhouse located in the Terraces at the Pavilion near the Oakway Mall featuring high ceilings, high end stainless energy-star appliances,induction range, granite tile, lots of cupboard space, bamboo hardwood flooring, a cozy gas fireplace & covered private patio. There is a large master suite w/ dual walk in closets, walk-in shower, remote ceiling fans, oversized walk in closet in the 2nd bedroom, & in unit laundry near room.

367 Rustic Pl 47, Eugene, 97401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $418,000 | Condominium | 1,077 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Terraces at the Pavilion condominium unit 47 for sale. A single story unit on the second level. A single car garage has a covered walkway to the front door. This is a 2 bedroom two bath unit having total of 1077sq.ft .Amenities include bamboo flooring, carpet in the bedrooms and tile floor in the bath rooms. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a kitchen island. Dinning area seat 6.The living room has a gas fire place and sliding doors to a shaded balcony.Unitcomes with Wash/Dryer

