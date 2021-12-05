Check out these homes for sale in Dyersburg now

(Dyersburg, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dyersburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

410 Lattawoods Dr, Dyersburg, 38024 2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,953 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This home in nestled on a corner lot in the quite woods of Lattawood subdivision, just a few blocks from historic downtown Dyersburg. This house is a 2 bed 2 bath home with a large Den and Living room for entertaining. Nice pea gravel driveway with an attached 3 car carport. Plenty of room to walk your dog or exercise without leaving the neighborhood. Call listing agent for a tour of this wonderful home.

2241 Fairway Dr, Dyersburg, 38024 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,109 Square Feet | Built in 1997

OPEN FLOOR PLAN! This 4 bed 3 bath 3,109 square foot home sets next to the 8th tee box of The Farms Golf Club & Lennox Event Center. Enjoy the beautiful back patio with the view of the Pioneer West Lake, which is a natural habitat for seasonal ducks and geese. Come see this open floor plan from the view of the Kitchen, from there you can see the Breakfast area, Living room that shares a double-sided fireplace with the Master Bedroom, Den/Play area, Dining room and the back yard view from three large sliding

444 Sorrell Chapel, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great home located just off Highway 412 in Dyer County. Convenient to Jackson and Dyersburg. This home has 3 bedroom 2 bath with a den and living room. the den could be used as a 4th bedroom. This home has been updated throughout. Ready for you to move in! The home sits on 2.23 acres and a area for livestock. The shop is ready for all your toys... Boats, trailers, atv's. The shop has a finished area off the back for horse, goats, sheep or whatever livestock you desire. Call Missy Thurmond 731-676-7686

272 Fairfield, Dyersburg, 38024 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Nice and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Large family room, Eat in kitchen with pantry, separate laundry room, large covered porch, fenced back yard. Great for a growing family! Call Mark Thompson to view this home. 731-445-9997 www.dyersburg.com

