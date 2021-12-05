Take a look at these homes on the Chattanooga market now

(Chattanooga, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Chattanooga. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

503 Forest Ave, Chattanooga, 37405 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,994 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Step inside Northshore Luxury with views that are to die for! Perfectly located atop Northshore's coveted Forest Avenue, this 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, nearly 7,000sq.ft. home is a must see for those who love to entertain. Love to cook? Then this is the kitchen for you! Fully equipped with high-end stainless steel Bosch appliances, including a natural gas range, this kitchen is truly a chef's dream come true! And after dinner, you and your quests can enjoy coffee or a cocktail on one of the homes several patios, all of which offer breathtaking views of Chattanooga's beautiful downtown, as well as Stringers Ridge! This home is truly one of a kind! Come enjoy downtown life with a views that are unmatched!

2507 Saint Lucie Ct, Chattanooga, 37421 3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Townhouse | 2,657 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The LOCATION doesn't get any better than this! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located just minutes to all of the shops and restaurants of Hamilton Place, I-75 and HWY-153. Step inside to the living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The chefs dream kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances which includes a gas top stove and dining area. The owners suite is on the main level with walk-in closet and private bath. Step upstairs to 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and office. The screened in porch is perfect for relaxing. The 2 car garage has plenty of storage space. This townhome has been well maintained and is ready for new owners. Make your appointment for your private showing today.

4541 Pink Heather Tr, Chattanooga, 37415 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Townhouse | 2,550 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Welcome to 4541 Pink Heather Trail - Fully updated all brick townhome located in the desirable community of Mountain Creek Trail. BETTER THAN NEW! This meticulously maintained home features an open-concept floor plan including master on the main, and two additional bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy an eat-in kitchen, family room, and cozy sunroom. Living extends to the exterior via screened porch overlooking the back yard with stunning views of Signal Mountain. HUGE basement with approx. 950 sq. ft. perfect for a home gym or extra storage. *Washer, dryer, and kitchen refrigerator INCLUDED. Low maintenance living on a cul-de-sac street that showcases beautiful views, well manicured landscaping (included with your HOA), and conveniently located only 5 minutes to US-27 and 10 minutes to Downtown Chattanooga. If you are searching for a home in Red Bank, then be sure to schedule your tour of 4541 Pink Heather Trail today! This will not last long. Buyer is responsible to do their due diligence to verify that all information is correct, accurate and for obtaining any and all restrictions for the property.

656 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, 37411 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Newly renovated in 2019 with a nice size private back yard. Conveniently located for your necessities. Great neighborhood to move into your beautiful single family ranch styled home. Buyer to verify any and all information deem of importance. Sellers will review offers on Sunday 12/5/21 at 1pm. Decision by 5pm 12/5/21. Sellers have the right to accept an offer at any time.

