Take a look at these homes on the market in Evansville

(Evansville, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Evansville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2806 Forest Avenue, Evansville, 47712 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Home is on Reitz Hill! 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on main level, 1/2 bath in the partially finished basement. Home has new flooring through out the kitchen, living room and hallway. The 3 bedrooms have original hardwood floors. The basement offers a mudroom, large storage closet, laundry room with a sink which is open to Rec room/play room, dry bar and half bath. Back yard has partial privacy fencing. The front patio has decorative metal railing. Current owner parked a 4 door Ford Focus, a full size sedan or a compact SUV in garage comfortably over the years. A one year warranty is being offered for peace of mind. Roof - 2014, basement is waterproofed as per seller.

For open house information, contact Doreen Hallenberger, RE/MAX REVOLUTION at 812-430-4851

7605 E Gum Street, Evansville, 47715 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Well maintained 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with a spacious fenced in backyard located on the Eastside of Evansville. This home is conveniently located close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. You'll find an eat in kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and range/oven along with a dishwasher, disposal, and hood vent. You'll also finds tons of cabinets and counter space in this home. The front living room has ample room with a large double window for natural light. The spacious Master bedroom leads to a half bath and is situated across the hall from 2 additional bedrooms. The Main bath is located down the hall from the bedrooms with convenient accessibility. The washer & dryer are included in the sale of the home and are located in the utility closet off of the kitchen. The backyard boasts a wood privacy fence and storage barn for all your storage needs. You'll find plenty of parking with the large concrete driveway. New roof installed in 2018, New Sump Pump & Healthy Spaces Crawl Space in 2018, New HVAC installed in 2016.

For open house information, contact Charles Butler, KELLER WILLIAMS CAPITAL REALTY at 812-422-4096

823 Second St, Henderson, 42420 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,022 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A rare opportunity to buy a new home located within walking distance of downtown Henderson. This new neighborhood has been designed with the homeowner in mind that wants less living space to maintain and no lawn maintenance to worry with. These fabulous, newly constructed homes offer open floor plans with every inch usable without giving up a large garage and wonderful attic storage. Each home will offer a delightful front porch for guests as they enter the home, a covered side porch enclosed with privacy walls and fencing creating a small courtyard off the side of your new home for relaxation. The beautiful landscaping will include irrigation to keep it all looking its best throughout the season. All homes will enter from the private driveway into the back of the neighborhood with each having a wonderful concrete driveway and plenty of extra parking for guests. The feel of this extraordinary new development will make you want to join in with other new homeowners in making this new life-style living very comfortable, convenient and pleasing to all that enter. HOA fee will apply to manage and maintain the lawn, landscaping, neighborhood grounds and irrigation system.

For open house information, contact JIM COLLIER, COLLIER & COMPANY REAL ESTATE at 270-827-5624

1117 S Englewood Avenue, Evansville, 47714 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Welcome to this beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with over 1150 square feet of living space on the main level plus a full unfinished basement. The home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac yet centrally located to all that Evansville has to offer. As you walk in the front door you will immediately feel how well cared for and nicely updated the home is. Beautiful hardwood floors are throughout the large living room, sitting area, dining area and both bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated and features new cabinets, backsplash, and all new appliances (included). The full bathroom has also been remodeled and two big bedrooms round out the main level. The unfinished basement has endless potential and offers a large laundry area (washer and dryer included). The current owners have it set up with a guest sleeping area, a workout area and plenty of room for extra storage. Outside you will find a large, peaceful back yard and a nice patio/deck on the side of the house perfect for grilling and outdoor entertaining. There is a 1 car attached garage plus additional parking available in the driveway.

For open house information, contact Ryan Windhorst, F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS at 812-426-9020