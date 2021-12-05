Townhomes of Oxnard: See what’s on the market

(OXNARD, CA) These Oxnard townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

2845 Harbor Boulevard, Oxnard, 93035 2 Beds 3 Baths | $899,999 | Townhouse | 2,378 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome to this Fabulous Harbor West Water View Property! Entertainer's delight! Across the street from Harbor and down from Hollywood Beach! Nearly 2400 square foot, double master suite town home. Spacious Living room has balcony with view of harbor and including spa for your enjoyment. Conversation Pit with built-in seating and fireplace. Updated and Open Kitchen with mother of pearl subway tile back splash, quartz counter tops with breakfast bar, newer stainless steel appliances dishwasher and refrigerator.Glass stove top. Dining area/family room with balcony with view to beach side. Built-in hutch with countertop and wet bar with lots of cabinets. Huge bonus room downstairs great for entertaining. Full size laundry room with an abundance of cabinetry and sink. Top floor features crow's nest with fireplace built-in shelving and wet bar w/ balcony with view on harbor one side and balcony with view of Ocean on the other. Upgraded Laminate flooring through out most of the home. Designer paint throughout. Property features elevator. Two car garage attached. Lush grounds and Community pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, farmers markets, beach.

385 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, 93010 4 Beds 4 Baths | $789,000 | Townhouse | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome home to this wonderful newer 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse with over 2,000 sq.ft. of living space in the Springville Community in Camarillo. This plan offers a ground level bedroom, en-suite bath and access to the 2 Car Garage. The mid-level has a open floor plan featuring a large living room, dining room kitchen and powder room for guest. The living room has access to a private balcony perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and lightgray cabinetry throughout the home. This level also offers beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout the space. The top level has a nice size Master bedroom, a spacious Master bath with stall shower and soaking tub. You will also enjoy 2 other bedrooms, a hall bath and laundry area as well. This home is done with all the right colors and and finishes with LED lighting and water saving faucets, ready for your family to enjoy. Close to Community pool, spa, park, golf courses, shopping, restaurants and schools. Call today for your private showing!

1651 Addax Circle, Ventura, 93003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $487,000 | Townhouse | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Mature Trees surround this Todd Ranch II interior end unit with loads of Cozy Charm and ample room for a variety of needs. Darling 3 bedroom 1.5 bath unit townhome with all the bedrooms located upstairs. Each bedroom is unique and comfortable. One is oversized, the other quaint with a balcony and the third just lovely and quiet. This unit feels spacious and sweet, with a private outdoor entertainment area strung with market lights. Direct garge access makes the garage a flex space for arts or dedicated parking. Located near Kimball Park where walking trails are right out your door. This one is worth a look.

4904 Dunes Street, Oxnard, 93035 2 Beds 3 Baths | $724,900 | Townhouse | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1978

The Dunes at the Shores! All units are updated, move in ready and offered for sale. Each condo has two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, 1333 sqft. Condos have been recently upgraded with: new windows, new carpet, new paint inside and out, new kitchens with soft close shaker cabinets-quartz counters-stainless steel appliances, new lighting, new vanity cabinets in all 15 bathrooms with quartz counters, new toilets, new modern tile on fireplaces, new hardware, newer water heaters (2020), newer furnaces (2020), with new fencing around private patios, detached 2 car garages for each condo and within a few minutes of the gorgeous Oxnard beaches and ocean.

