Top homes for sale in Twentynine Palms

(Twentynine Palms, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Twentynine Palms. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

72390 Sunnyslope Drive, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on nearly 1/4 acre in the Chocolate Drop area of 29 Palms! Approaching the house from the paved concrete drive, you'll appreciate the well manicured front yard which is covered in landscaping gravel for a clean look. Entering the home, you are greeted by a spacious and airy living room with laminate flooring, inviting tile fronted fireplace, and large windows letting in lots of natural light. The sleekly updated kitchen is a chef's dream with its extensive granite countertops, full tile backsplash, gas stove and lots of gorgeous cabinetry. In the hallway, you'll notice the convenient built in storage, perfect for linens or whatever else you can think of! Each of the bedrooms is comfortably sized with plenty of closet space. Both the master and guest baths are complete with shower/tub combos. Moving on to the outdoor living space, the huge backyard is enclosed by wooden privacy fencing and features a concrete back patio and more landscaping gravel for a finished look. Located less than 15 minutes to the entrance to Joshua Tree National Park, yet still only a stone's throw away from all the amenities the city of 29 Palms has to offer.

For open house information, contact Cameron Wortman, BHGRE Leaskou Partners (YV) at 760-880-1666

62929 Golden St, Joshua Tree, 92252 2 Beds 2 Baths | $632,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Stunning panoramic view, joshua trees on property, secluded and private, nice patio for entertaining with outdoor shower, hot tub and serene high desert and mountain views. This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with bonus room being used as a 3 bedroom aprox 300 additional sqft, it has large windows which lookout to the scenic back yard. New wood floors, new hvac and painted interior and exterior. Watch the city lights of Joshua Tree at night from the firepit. Only 1 acre fenced around the property and no backyard neighbors. About 4.5 miles to the Joshua Tree National Park Entrance 2019 close to 3 million tourists visited. Very hot vacation rental area. 35 miles to Palm Springs. 128 miles to downtown Los Angeles. Come check out this retreat property, coming furnished is negotiable, ready to start your short term rental. Video available please contact agent.

For open house information, contact Eva Konyari, eXp Realty of California, Inc. at 888-584-9427

73390 El Paseo Drive, 29 Palms, 92277 4 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This Beautiful house is only a block from Oasis Elementary school and also close to the down town hub,There are many upgrades The Kitchen has industrial refrigerator and Freezer, newer stove and dishwasher and a separate laundry with washer and dryer, The Garage has been put back to garage use, new garage door, New fire door installed , New paint throughout, and the appliances are new washing machine, dishwasher, stove-oven, New filter on swamp cooler, New ceiling fans in all 4 bedrooms. fenced yard,

For open house information, contact Marion Poindexter, Coldwell Banker Roadrunner at 760-365-8880

87990 Sheep Hole View Road, 29 Palms, 92277 2 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Amazing property. In fact, two properties. This charming and rustic, two bedroom, two bath house sits on two and a half gorgeous acres in Wonder Valley and included in the sale is ANOTHER five acres with a recreational cabin that adjoins the first property. 87989 Sheephole View Road included with the sale. Each has its own electric meter. The house has a well for water. Both properties have BLM land on various parcels surrounding them so you are left with the most awe-inspiring views of the mountains you could imagine. The house was renovated to the studs within the last ten years, according to the seller with insulation, wiring, plumbing and roof all new around that time. This house is in superior condition. The cabin is a blank canvas awaiting your creativity. It has exposed framing and insulation and is a beautiful opportunity to create an ADU. All together, there are 7.5 acres total. This compound could make a delightful short term rental, primary residence or desert getaway. It is near to paved, Amboy Road but you have nothing but peace and quiet and serenity at this unique location. This house has given much joy over the years and it is ready to share that special feeling with you. This home has everything a desert pioneer could want. Come see the Mojave Desert today.

For open house information, contact Thomas Murtagh, 29 Palms Realty at 760-361-2900