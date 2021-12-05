Townhomes of Naples: See what’s on the market

(NAPLES, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Naples, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

7654 Rockefeller Dr, Naples, 34119 3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,900 | Townhouse | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 2021

VANDERBILT RESERVE is a brand new construction community west of 951 in North Naples. THE STANFORD - A spacious, elegant townhome featuring a roomy foyer, an airy living and dining room area. Open concept 1st floor allowing a full-view to all areas, large kitchen with oversized breakfast counter/serving top… a chef’s dream! Adjacent 2 Car garage connection to kitchen includes locking storage closet. Other amazing characteristics of this home include the master bathroom’s private bathroom, bathroom’s window, an oversized master closet-a shoe lover’s heaven- and a side by side W/D hookup in its own private laundry area with a small sink and pre-wired for lights and fans. This is truly a townhome that offers plenty for everyone in the family all inside a private gated community. on the West side of Collier Blvd. 15 minutes from the beach, shops and I-75. With five open-plan models to choose from —including three with first-floor master suites—and its premier location along Florida’s coveted Southwest coast, Vanderbilt Reserve is truly luxury townhome living redefined. New construction - possible finish selection- come view today! Price indicated is base price plus any lot premium.

6618 Tannin Ln, Naples, 34109 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Townhouse | 1,837 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Location, Location, Location! Right In The Heart Of Naples. Rarely Available In Walden Oaks! Be Quick To Get An Opportunity To Own This Beautiful 3 Level Home With Private Bedroom On Each Floor and 2 Masters! Fantastic Updated Kitchen With Newer Stainless Appliances and Granite Counter Tops, Wood Cabinets And Tile Back Splash. Large Upstairs Loft For Added Entertainment Space With Custom Arched Windows That Offer Amazing Amounts Of Natural Light. Detached One Car Garage And Assigned Parking Space. Community Boasts Resort Style Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts And Picnic Areas, Picturesque Paths And Tree Lined Streets And Lakes, Zoned for Pelican Marsh Elementary School, Pine Ridge Middle School, and Barron Collier High School! Just A Short Distance From The World Famous, White, Sandy, Beaches Of Vanderbilt Beach, Home Of The Also Famous Ritz Carlton. So Many Conveniences and Entertainment Are Close By, Super Wal Mart, 2 Publix Stores, Wiggins Pass State Park, And Naples Premier Shopping, Dining, And Entertainment Mecca... The Mercato, With Shopping, Dining, Dancing, And Movie Theaters.

7592 Morgan Way, Naples, 34119 3 Beds 3 Baths | $361,990 | Townhouse | 1,804 Square Feet | Built in 2021

VANDERBILT RESERVE is a brand new construction community west of 951 in North Naples. THE BREAKERS - Price indicated is base price only plus lot premium. A spacious, welcoming and elegant townhome featuring a roomy foyer which leads to an airy living and dining room area. Open concept 1st floor allowing a full-view to all areas, large kitchen with oversized breakfast counter/serving top… a chef’s dream! Adjacent garage connection to kitchen allows easy access from a day’s shopping or errands. Other amazing characteristics of this home include the Master bathroom’s private bathroom, bathroom’s window, an oversized master closet-a shoe lover’s heaven, pre-wired for lights and fans, and a side by side W/D hook-up in its own private laundry area with a small sink. Need additional storage space? The garage provides an additional lockable storage area. This is truly a townhome that offers plenty for everyone in the family all inside a private gated community. on the West side of Collier Blvd. 15 minutes from the beach, shops and I-75. New construction - possible finish selections -come view today. Call today to learn about savings up to $500!

1395 Mariposa Cir, Naples, 34105 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Townhouse | 2,334 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome that feels like a single family home! This spacious 2,334 sq ft home boasts a formal dining area, screened lanai, spacious kitchen, and LOFT! Large kitchen has tons of storage and counter space along with breakfast bar and informal dining area; it opens to the large living room and lanai. The upstairs loft adds a cozy feel and leads to each bedroom. Master suite boasts two closets (one large walk-in, one standard), large bathroom with separate tub and shower, and toilet closet. Both guest bedrooms can accommodate king size beds. The shared bathroom has two sinks and lots of counter space. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. Attached two car garage adds storage space. Mariposa Community amenities include pool, community room, and exercise room. Location can't be beat - close to the beach, dining, shopping, activities, and I-75. **Highly desired Osceola Elementary/Pine Ridge Middle/Barron Collier High school zone!!** Home is currently tenant occupied and can be sold with the lease in place (expires Dec 31, 2021).

