Home ownership in Sarasota is within reach with townhouses like these

(SARASOTA, FL) If you’re on the market for a home in Sarasota, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.

Another sometimes-overlooked quality of a townhome is on-site amenities. In addition to being close to what the city has to offer, like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, often within walking distance, many modern townhome-style developments have common areas onsite that can include things like pools or tennis courts.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

3450 Parkridge Circle, Sarasota, 34243 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Townhouse | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This is it! Location, location, location, arguably the best one in the neighborhood! Former builder model townhome overlooking lake and pool amenities that is steps away from the community's resort style pool. You will love not only the location of this unit, in the highly sought after and well located maintenance free and gated community of Parkridge, but also the updated flooring. Porcelain, modern, wood plank look tile installed throughout main areas and matching laminate on the stairwells. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private patio off your master bedroom with a bird's eye view of the lake.The large master walk-in closet has space for all your belongings, and the spacious adjoining bath and volume ceilings add a luxurious feel to the unit. Sunny, southern exposure and end unit windows keep the unit light and bright all year long and the 1 car attached garage pampers your car. Low HOA fees which include: basic cable, water, sewer and trash as well as no CDD are an added bonus, as is the proximity to UTC Mall, Zagrat Survey restaurants, shops and I-75. The unit is walking distance to Detweiler's Farm Market, and University Golf & Country Club, Lakewood Ranch, Whole Foods, downtown Sarasota, Lido Beach, St. Armands Circle, Sarasota/ Bradenton International Airport, are a short drive away. Come and see this very special unit today and make it yours!

For open house information, contact Jessika Arman, PREMIER SOTHEBYS INTL REALTY at 941-364-4000

1128 Beachcomber Ct, Osprey, 34229 2 Beds 3 Baths | $524,900 | Townhouse | 2,162 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Gated community of 19 homes In Osprey, just across from Blackburn Point Park, a 15 acre waterside park that is a nature lover’s dream with everything from kayaking to fishing to picnicking, is where you will find this very special 3 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Beautiful Attached Townhouse, Corner unit, Community Pool with poolside kitchen for entertaining, First floor Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets, Separate Walk in shower and soaking tub, High Ceilings with trays, Granite, Ceramic Tile, Upstairs bedroom has balcony, Rear Patio, 1 car garage, Sliders to Bonus room or Family Room with windows and screens for all seasons, Large Kitchen with Granite and beautiful Cabinets, Neighborhood Exclusive Very close to Downtown Sarasota, Close to Venice and Nokomis Beaches, Across the Street From Casey Key Fish House, Music, Great Food and great location.

For open house information, contact Kenneth Bracher, 4 Seasons Realty LLC at 239-333-2030

3760 Delta Street, Sarasota, 34232 3 Beds 3 Baths | $164,900 | Townhouse | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1972

EXCELLENT LOCATION close to downtown Sarasota, Beaches, Marina Jack's, siesta key, lido beach. Saint Armands Circle, airport, Ringling museum, shopping centers, Circus Trail Park next door. Publix supermarket and more. A great 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths plus the screened lanai. townhome for under $200K in Sarasota. This is a great deal that needs a little TLC and can be a great investment. living room dining room combination kitchen with an eat-in counter, nice wood cabinets, inside laundry room plus a screened lanai.

For open house information, contact Hector Gomez, REALTY EXECUTIVES GALLERY at 941-957-0833

252 Crew Court, Sarasota, 34243 3 Beds 3 Baths | $414,900 | Townhouse | 2,221 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Location*Location*Location! Hurry to this immaculate townhome that offers 2,221 sq ft under air at only $186.81 per sq ft! You'll want to call this one HOME after you view it! Enter the private gate at Muirfield Village and you will love the convenient location. This beautifully, updated unit has an open floorplan and the downstairs is perfect for entertaining. Custom touches throughout*updated kitchen with newer appliances*walk-in-pantry*laundry room (washer & dryer do not convey)*Kevlar Hurricane Shutters/Curtains*Excellent Curb Appeal with a Tile Roof*Covered, Screened Lanai*Bonus Room Upstairs is used as an office*Huge 21 x 14 Master Bedroom with a very spacious Walk-in-Closet*Both Bathrooms have dual vanities*Bedroom #2 & #3 also have walk-in-closets*extra roof insulation*Built-in Pest Control Tubes & More! A short drive or walk to Whole Foods, Fresh Market, University Town Center & Nathan Benderson Park. Enjoy the outdoor activities & fine dining minutes away! 15 minutes to Cultural downtown Sarasota to enjoy the arts, opera & theaters. 20 minutes to Lido Beach & St. Armands Circle & 30 minutes or less to the World Famous powdery beaches of Siesta Key! This is a pet friendly community (large dogs welcome!) & this home offers a 2 Car Garage as an added bonus! You'll love the high end finishes of this home and you'll want to make this perfectly cozy townhome your home base! One look and you will want it. H-U-R-R-Y on this one ... simply won't last! EZ Show; contact Showing Time.

For open house information, contact Debbie Hering, DEBBIE HERING REALTY & ASSOC. at 941-320-1070