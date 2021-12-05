Homes for sale in Fort Wayne: New listings

(FORT WAYNE, IN) Looking for a house in Fort Wayne? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

7167 Stellhorn Road, Fort Wayne, 46815 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1945

What a rare opportunity to own ACRES, so close to town! This property boasts 2 beautiful partially wooded acres, a charming cape cod home and 2 outbuildings! Ever dream of a horseshoe driveway and privacy hedges? This home has it all and it's move-in ready! Polished with several updated elements, you'll find fresh paint on the interior and exterior, gorgeous vinyl plank flooring in the living room and dining room, an updated full bathroom with new vanity and light fixture, new kitchen sink faucet, painted kitchens cabinet and new hardware! The water heater is 1 year old and the roof is only 10. The main level beams with natural light, it has a large living room and master bedroom with spacious closet. The upper level is complete with a loft and generous bedroom with ample storage space. Although the basement is unfinished, it is clean and dry with endless potential! The workbench and built-in storage units stay! The 22x22 detached garage and the 20x20 barn both have power. This provides so much extra space for hobbies! Enjoy no homeowner association restrictions and the feel of country living, with conveniences of living in town! The washer and dryer stay with sale! Act fast, before this truly unique opportunity is gone!

14540 Cerro Verde Run, Fort Wayne, 46845 4 Beds 3 Baths | $282,993 | Single Family Residence | 1,938 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Floorplan available to build! Lancia's latest update with the Wilshire 5. Home has 1,938 sq.ft. 4BDR, 2.5Bath. Open floorplan. Kitchen has walk-in Pantry. Laundry is upstairs for faster laundry day. Owner's Suite Bedroom 1 has a walk-in closet. Home comes with many great features that are Standard at Lancia! Great wetlands, cul-de-sac and common ground in the area of this home. Home show some very popular new upgrades! Lancia's Wilshire 5 has Simplx Smart Home Technology - Control panel, up to 4 door sensors, motion, LED bulbs throughout, USB port built-in charger in places. Finished Garage has attic access with pull-down stairs for more storage. 2-year foundation to roof guarantee and a Lancia in-house Service Dept. Wired for alarm. Close to shopping and NWAC schools. (Possession DATE 2-15-2040)

11127 Willow Creek Drive, Fort Wayne, 46845 3 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Come check out this well maintained Ranch home in Cedar Glen subdivision! The welcoming foyer opens to 10' ceilings. The large great room with gas log fireplace and newer engineered hard wood flooring. Flowing from the great room is the spacious open kitchen with breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, plenty of raised cabinets and counter space! A bonus is the formal dining room / den which is nice and convenient for all your family dinners or office space! Three bedrooms including a master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet! Master bathroom has twin vanities, jetted tub and separate shower. the other bedrooms are good sized and share a full bath. Outside you will find a concrete patio and wood stained deck and there is a gas line for a grill. Great for relaxing or entertaining. The 2 car garage is oversized and has floored attic space. Close to Parkview Hospital, shopping, and walking trails. Neighborhood has it's own playground. In desirable Leo School district!!

7838 Sunbeam Cove, Fort Wayne, 46835 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,575 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Majestic Home Presents the Piedmont Floor Plan. Want a New House But Don't have the Time to Build? Very Open Spilt 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home in Lakes @ Woodfiled. Great Room with a Cathedral Ceiling & Corner Gas Log Fireplace. Open Spacious Eat In Kitchen with Amish Custom Cabinets with Above Cabinet Lighting & Below Cabinet Lighting, LVP Flooring & Tile Backsplash Plus a Breakfast Bar. Roomy Main Bedroom with a Ceiling Fan, Full Bath with Kitchen Height Double Sink Vanity with Cultured Marble Countertops, Tile Stand Up Shower and a 8 x 5 Walk In Closet. Nice Sized 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms. 2nd Full Bath with LVP Flooring a Cultured Marble Counter Top. Roomy Laundry Room. Garagewith pull down attic stairs with a floored attic. This Home Features Many of the Majestic Standard Features which are the following: Sod & Irrigation in the Front Yard, Spray foam & Batt Insulation on Exterior Living Walls, Wi-Fi Thermostat, 50 Gallon High Efficiency Water Heater. Close to Shopping, I469, PRMC Open House Sunday 1 to 3 pm

