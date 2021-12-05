Check out these Lubbock homes on the market

(Lubbock, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lubbock. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

401 Cowboy Lane, Wolfforth, 79382 4 Beds 2 Baths | $303,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton Lubbock is excited to announce our first community, Frenship Mesa, is now selling! Located in beautiful, Wolfforth, Texas, Frenship Mesa is the community youve been waiting for. Located off of Dowden Road just minutes away from Frenship Highschool. Residents will enjoy easy access to nearby parks, dining & shopping. D.R. Horton has been designing and building quality homes since 1978 and we are happy to offer new homes in the Lubbock area. To receive more information about this community, email Lubbockinfo@drhorton.com.

2603 28Th Street, Lubbock, 79410 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Great 2 bed 2 bath home in Tech Terrace. The property is rented through 6/30/22 for $1,000 per month.

3706 23Rd Street, Lubbock, 79410 4 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that has been meticulously taken care of! Close to Texas Tech and in the medical district, this location can't be beat. You will love the spacious rooms, great flow, and open staircase! Don't wait to make this house your home!

3312 44Th Street, Lubbock, 79413 3 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,801 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Don't miss your chance on this 3/3/2 home in Monterey ISD! This home has lots of good bones to make your own. The open spacious multiple living areas makes this home perfect for large family gatherings or entertaining friends. The retro vintage bathrooms add charm to this amazing home. Schedule your showing today before its gone!

