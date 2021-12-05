ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Check out these Lubbock homes on the market

Lubbock News Alert
Lubbock News Alert
 5 days ago

(Lubbock, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lubbock. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8fLL_0dEhjvIT00

401 Cowboy Lane, Wolfforth, 79382

4 Beds 2 Baths | $303,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in None

D.R. Horton Lubbock is excited to announce our first community, Frenship Mesa, is now selling! Located in beautiful, Wolfforth, Texas, Frenship Mesa is the community youve been waiting for. Located off of Dowden Road just minutes away from Frenship Highschool. Residents will enjoy easy access to nearby parks, dining & shopping. D.R. Horton has been designing and building quality homes since 1978 and we are happy to offer new homes in the Lubbock area. To receive more information about this community, email Lubbockinfo@drhorton.com.

For open house information, contact Lubbock Online Sales D.R. Horton - Lubbock

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-40810-408-40810-408100000-0001)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HF6hA_0dEhjvIT00

2603 28Th Street, Lubbock, 79410

2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Great 2 bed 2 bath home in Tech Terrace. The property is rented through 6/30/22 for $1,000 per month.

For open house information, contact Shawn Cannon, Tech Terrace Real Estate at 806-790-0211

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202011412)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vDQo_0dEhjvIT00

3706 23Rd Street, Lubbock, 79410

4 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,414 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that has been meticulously taken care of! Close to Texas Tech and in the medical district, this location can't be beat. You will love the spacious rooms, great flow, and open staircase! Don't wait to make this house your home!

For open house information, contact Trey Culver, Progressive Properties at 806-794-7777

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202110135)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06WIJM_0dEhjvIT00

3312 44Th Street, Lubbock, 79413

3 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,801 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Don't miss your chance on this 3/3/2 home in Monterey ISD! This home has lots of good bones to make your own. The open spacious multiple living areas makes this home perfect for large family gatherings or entertaining friends. The retro vintage bathrooms add charm to this amazing home. Schedule your showing today before its gone!

For open house information, contact Anne Clanton, Madewell Real Estate Company at 806-319-9551

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202110068)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Lubbock, TX
Real Estate
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Wolfforth, TX
Fox News

Al Unser, four-time Indy 500 winner, dead at 82

Al Unser, a driver who won the Indianapolis 500 four times during his career, died following a long illness at his home in Chama, New Mexico, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said early Friday. Known as "Big Al" once his own son made a name for himself in racing, Unser is part...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Monkees singer-songwriter Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith, whose band topped the charts in the 1960s while the quartet starred in a lighthearted TV show, has died, his manager said Friday. He died at his home in Carmel Valley, Calif. Nesmith was 78. "It is with deep sadness that I mark the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tech#Lubbock Online Sales#Tech Terrace Real Estate#Progressive Properties
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock News Alert

Lubbock, TX
398
Followers
573
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lubbock News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy