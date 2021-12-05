Top homes for sale in Mobile

(Mobile, AL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mobile. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

12 Mcphillips, Mobile, 36604 4 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in None

Such a wonderful opportunity! This home has been in the same family for over 4 decades. It could use an overall renovation but it is currently occupied and in good clean condition. If you are not familiar with midtown, this home is on a FABULOUS street and right in the heart of the Old Dauphinway Historic District. One bed & bath are upstairs and the other 3 bedrooms and bath are down. Much of the flooring is original hardwood flooring. The kitchen has a beautiful new backsplash and laminate flooring has been removed. There is flooring stacked in the kitchen ready for the new buyers to install. The home has so much CHARM! It just needs you to bring it back to its original glory! It features a front porch, a large kitchen & breakfast area, and a double garage that could use some TLC! The entire exterior is being painted now. New water heater. This home is being sold As-is, where- is. No repairs at all will be done by the seller. Buyers to obtain their own WIR and obtain their own termite bond.

For open house information, contact Rosemary Williams, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY COOPER & CO at 251-639-4000

24583 Loring Circle, Daphne, 36526 4 Beds 3 Baths | $412,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,377 Square Feet | Built in None

New construction, built by local builder Truland Homes! This is a Foster Floor Plan with an estimated completion date of March/April 2022. The Foster has a wonderful heart to the home with an oversized family room, surrounded by an open dining space, kitchen with island and breakfast area. From the family room, a pair of glass French doors opens to the back patio with views of the lake. This home is being built with the optional painted mud bench. Located by the garage entry door for your convenience and organization. Enhanced vinyl plank flooring will run through out the home seamlessly including the dining area, family room, kitchen and master bedroom. A gas fireplace seals the deal, making for the perfect environment for cozy evenings. This is a large lot, located on the lake and nestled in a cul-de-sac. It is hard to get a better location in the neighborhood than this, and lake front lots are going fast! This home is located in the Reserve at Blackstone Lakes. The neighborhood features three stocked lakes, scenic views and a community pool. This is a great neighborhood for commuters with a location just off Highway 181 and is a short drive to Mobile or Fairhope. Just minutes from shopping and dining. All homes by Truland in Blackstone are built to a Gold Fortified Standard for reduced insurance rates and comes with an excellent builder's warranty. Square footage taken from plans, but the buyer to verify all measurements. The model home in Blackstone Lakes is open daily Monday thru Saturday 12-5, and 1-5 on Sundays. One or more of the sellers are licensed real estate agents in the State of Alabama. All measurements are approximate and not guaranteed, buyer to verify.

For open house information, contact Rameh Khazen, Bellator Real Estate & Dev. Mobile at 251-343-7777

33077 Walden Lane, Spanish Fort, 36527 4 Beds 5 Baths | $727,265 | Single Family Residence | 3,467 Square Feet | Built in None

NEW CONSTRUCTION BY TRULAND HOMES! CUSTOM PLAN ON A 1-ACRE LOT IN WALDEN FIELDS. THIS STUNNING PLANS HAS ROOM FOR EVERYONE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE GATHERING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. BONUS ROOM UPSTAIRS! OPEN, SPACIOUS AND FULL OF CHARACTER AND QUALITY. GOLD FORTIFIED. ESTIMATED COMPLETION IS SUMMER 2022

For open house information, contact The Dodson Team, Bellator RE & Dev-Eastern Shor at 251-928-0031

1955 Springhill, Mobile, 36607 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,997 | Single Family Residence | 4,620 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Beautiful historic home offering terrific curb appeal from the huge front porch with tall columns and an ironwork balcony down to the white picket fence! It is picture perfect! This wonderful 4/4 home sits on over an acre of property with a private gated rear entrance with a new gate controller. It has just had all the hardwood floors refinished and previously has been renovated & expanded along with wiring and electric upgrades. The open concept renovated kitchen with an exposed brick wall is bright and sunny with breakfast bar dining and plenty of space for breakfast room dining too. The stainless high-end appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a 6 eye Five Star Gas range--- terrific for the cook in your life. So many pretty historic details throughout: fireplaces, hardwood floors, crown moldings, high ceilings, original large pocket doors, and a great central hallway. Downstairs you will find a family room with a full bath, and separate living and dining rooms. Upstairs is a nice area for a sitting or an office, a mother in-law suite with a large bonus room (25 x 18) that could be a playroom, exercise room or additional living space as well as 2 bedrooms with a shared bath. The Master Suite has a great walk-in closet and a lovely Master bath with separate shower and jetted tub plus double vanity sinks. You will adore the large rear porch that wraps around offering the perfect place to grill, entertain, or drink your morning coffee while overlooking the exquisite back yard. Added features include a detached double garage with a workshop, and a fenced in yard. This home has so many charming features of a historic home without compromising on modern-day amenities. Make your appointment today to see this fantastic historic home and all it has to offer!

For open house information, contact Melissa Morrissette, L L B & B, INC. at 251-342-3200