ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Cincinnati will play Alabama and Michigan will face Georgia on New Year’s Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a surprise-free field of four was set Sunday.

Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through college football’s glass ceiling and reach the CFP from a non-Power Five conference. The Bearcats (13-0) won the American Athletic Conference and head into the postseason as the only unbeaten team in the country.

Their reward will be a matchup with the defending national champions in the Cotton Bowl. The Crimson Tide is in the playoff for the seventh time in the postseason format’s eight-year history after handing Georgia its first loss of the season in the Southeastern Conference title game Saturday.

Alabama (12-1) seemed to a loss away from being eliminated from playoff contention heading into its game with Georgia. Instead, Bryce Young and the Tide lit up the Bulldogs’ vaunted defense to earn the top seed.

Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty has won three playoff championships to go along with three BCS titles since 2009.

Georgia (12-1) managed to stay in the field as the third seed, becoming the second team to lose its conference title game and make the playoff. Notre Dame did the same thing last season, when it lost a rematch with Clemson in its one season playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference, a move prompted by pandemic-altered schedules.

The Bulldogs will be making their second CFP appearance when they meet second-seeded Michigan (12-1) in the Orange Bowl. The Wolverines are in the playoff for the first time after winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004. Michigan is also the first team to make the playoff after being unranked in the AP preseason Top 25.

This is the third time two teams from the same conference are in the CFP and second time it has happened with the SEC. In the 2017 playoff, the Alabama beat Georgia in overtime to win the national title.

This year’s semifinal winners will play for the national championship on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 1

Related
107.9 LITE FM

The Two Former BSU Coaches Who Will Save Oregon Football

Mario Cristobal has left Eugene and the Oregon Ducks to return home to coach his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes. The Ducks find themselves once again looking for their next head coach—the leader who would get them into the College Football Playoffs and eventually compete for national championships. There's...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Former Florida State Standout, NFL Linebacker Arrested Saturday

Former Florida State and NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham was arrested over the weekend on drug and weapons charges, per multiple reports. Bradham, 32, was stopped after exiting I-10 near Tallahassee. According to WCTV, a Florida state trooper ran the tag on Bradham’s car and found it to be unregistered. Troopers...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
CBS Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi Named Finalist For Eddie Robinson Coach Of The Year Award

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. Narduzzi’s being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record. The team recently won its first ACC Championship, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 last weekend in Charlotte. Pitt will face Michigan State on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The full list of finalists includes the following other coaches: Blake Anderson, Utah State Dave Aranda, Baylor Luke Fickell. Cincinnati Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Billy Napier, Louisiana Nick Saban, Alabama Kalani Sitake, BYU Kirby Smart, Georgia Jeff Traylor, UTSA Mel Tucker, Michigan State Kyle Whittingham, Utah
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Cincinnati#American Football#Irving#Ap#Cfp#Bcs#Notre Dame#Clemson#Wolverines#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WSYX ABC6

UC's Fickell wins National Coach of the Year honor

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After leading the Cincinnati football team to the only undefeated record in college football this season and a second-consecutive American Athletic Conference Championship, Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell was named The Home Depot Coach of the Year for 2021 on Tuesday. Fickell will receive the award during...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy